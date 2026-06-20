Galveston County Animal Resource Center – Adopt a Pet Today.

ADOPTION DETAILS

Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.

PET-OF-THE-WEEK COSTS

Adoptions include rabies vaccination, neutering and microchipping. Senior citizens can adopt a senior pet for only $20.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County

animal resource center, 3412 25th North, Texas City.