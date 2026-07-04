Home NewsCommunityAdopt A PetFor July 7th- July 11th the pets of the week are Kovu and Romeo
Adopt A Pet

For July 7th- July 11th the pets of the week are Kovu and Romeo

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Say hello to Kovu (A043749)! He is an incredibly affectionate 4 legged shadow who has never met a feeling he didn’t want to share. He is a verbal kitty who will gladly meow to tell you all about his day, express his feelings, and keep a steady conversation going with you. Want to stop petting him before he’s done? Kovu will gently reach out and grab your hand with his paws to pull you back in for more attention. He is all about connection, love, and making sure his humans know exactly how much he adores them. If you want a chatty, deeply loving cuddle buddy to brighten your home, come meet Kovu today!

Meet Romeo! True to his name, Romeo is a total heartthrob who is entirely devoted to spreading love wherever he goes! It breaks our hearts that this amazing boy is coming up on a year in the shelter, because he would make an amazing family dog. He is dog friendly, good with kids, and completely unphased by crowds which makes him the perfect plus one for patio dates, community events, or busy family households. His absolute favorite pastime? Flapping right over onto his back because he is a massive sucker for belly rubs! After a year of waiting in a kennel, Romeo is more than ready to find a forever family to shower with affection.

 Kovu and Romeo will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday July 7th– July 11th, 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Galveston County Animal Resource Center – Adopt a Pet Today.

DOG OF THE WEEK

Please Us and Adopt a Pet Today.

Galveston County Animal Resource Center – Adopt A Pet Today.

Galveston County Animal Resource Center

Join the Pack and Make an Impact! 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper