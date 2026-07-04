For July 7th- July 11th the pets of the week are Kovu and Romeo

Say hello to Kovu (A043749)! He is an incredibly affectionate 4 legged shadow who has never met a feeling he didn’t want to share. He is a verbal kitty who will gladly meow to tell you all about his day, express his feelings, and keep a steady conversation going with you. Want to stop petting him before he’s done? Kovu will gently reach out and grab your hand with his paws to pull you back in for more attention. He is all about connection, love, and making sure his humans know exactly how much he adores them. If you want a chatty, deeply loving cuddle buddy to brighten your home, come meet Kovu today!

Meet Romeo! True to his name, Romeo is a total heartthrob who is entirely devoted to spreading love wherever he goes! It breaks our hearts that this amazing boy is coming up on a year in the shelter, because he would make an amazing family dog. He is dog friendly, good with kids, and completely unphased by crowds which makes him the perfect plus one for patio dates, community events, or busy family households. His absolute favorite pastime? Flapping right over onto his back because he is a massive sucker for belly rubs! After a year of waiting in a kennel, Romeo is more than ready to find a forever family to shower with affection.

Kovu and Romeo will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday July 7th– July 11th, 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.