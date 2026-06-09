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GUEST COLUMN – LIKE FATHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

While having coffee with some friends last week, one of them brought up the subject of early childhood memories. Everyone had a story or two to relate, with most 

of them being about their mothers. However, when it was my turn, the stories I shared 

were about my dad: 

I told about the time when I was just a little over two years old. I was sitting on the ground with him in the shade of a large Chinaberry tree. There was a washtub full of water and a box of old soda pop bottles he had been saving to hold my mother’s homemade catsup. To clean the bottles, I remember he and I picked up handfuls of 

tiny pea gravel and funneled them into a bottle, dipped the bottle into the water, and then shook it from side to side. After a good rinsing, it was my job to place the bottle 

upside down in the box to dry. 

I also disclosed to the group that Dad had given me my very first spanking. I had taken a small oil can from his tool box and in the mind of a five-year-old decided it really 

belonged on the back of my tricycle. After stubbornly refusing several times to return it 

to its proper place, a rolled-up newspaper quickly changed my mind. 

After relating these somewhat trivial incidents, I later began thinking about some of the more important ways Dad had influenced my life. As the older, by ten years, of his two adored daughters, I sometimes assumed the role of the son he always wanted. 

He never told me I could not do something “because you’re a girl.” Oh, I did girl things. I had dolls, made mud pies, and played dress up with mother’s hats and jewelry. But, I also had a rubber gun he made by fastening a clothes pin to the end of a roughly fashioned gun-shaped piece of wood. He cut strips of rubber from an old tire inner tube, 

and taught me how to load it and get off the best shots against a barrage of 

neighborhood boys. 

On my sixth birthday, he gave me a small pocket knife, then taught me how to 

safely open it, close it, and throw it, blade first, at a target. Thinking back, it is probably 

the best present I ever received from him. I still carry it in my purse. His gifts over the 

years also included a Red Flyer wagon, a scooter, and a baseball bat. He helped me 

make kites using a pages from the Houston Chronicle, and made a sling with his hands 

when I was still too small to reach the lowest limb on the tree in the back yard. 

He showed me how to catch crawfish when the ditch in front of our house filled 

up after a rain, and later how to bait a hook with a live shrimp, cast a spinning reel, take 

my fish off the line, and then to clean them. 

When I was in high school, he never complained when I asked him to take me 

and my friends to out-of-town football games. Somehow, at that time he surely must 

have known my interest in the players was greater than my love of the sport. 

I was barely taller than my dad’s waist when he taught me to dance to some 

Lawrence Welk tunes played on an old phonograph. And he was the one who taught 

me how to drive a car and parallel park with the same precision which won him best 

driver awards in his company’s competitions year after year. By watching him, I learned 

to paint, put up wallpaper, drive nails, unstop a toilet, fix a flat tire-things which have 

served me well in later life. 

Dad was everything anyone could ask for in a father, but he was also strict and 

demanding. My husband and I used to laugh when we recalled my having to be home 

by twelve o’clock the night before our wedding! 

We didn’t have much in the way of worldly possessions when I was growing up. 

But, there was love, respect for privacy, pride in accomplishment, honesty, and 

appreciation of books, art, music, the value of hard work and the importance of keeping 

one’s word-things no amount of money could buy. My love of sports has continued, 

and even now I prefer watching the Houston Rockets instead of a movie. 

Just one more time I wish I could hear Dad’s voice say, “Hi doll,” and then 

discuss a football game. Sadly, he and my mom were killed in an auto accident years 

ago. 

Now I think of the things I could have said to him and didn’t, like “Thanks for 

being there when I needed you”, or maybe a few more “I love you’s.” I just hope he knew.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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