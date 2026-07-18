Home NewsCommunityGuest ArticleA decade ago, the typical Texas home value was about $181,000
Guest Article

A decade ago, the typical Texas home value was about $181,000

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

A decade ago, the typical Texas home value was about $181,000. Today, it’s ballooned to around $302,000. As home prices increase so too does the barrier to entry get higher. A recent study estimates it would take 7 years for a median-income Texas household to save up for a 20% down payment.

But you don’t need me to tell you that housing has gotten more expensive. We all know mortgage rates aren’t what they used to be. The price of land, labor, and construction materials have skyrocketed. Taxes are higher. Insurance is up. Even keeping the lights on costs more. And on top of all that, the state’s population continues to grow, creating unique supply and demand pressures.

This isn’t just a homebuyer’s crisis, though. When people delay purchasing a home, they tend to rent. To the extent that phenomenon is pronounced, other renters feel the downstream effects of increased competition for existing rental units and likely pay more than they otherwise would. That’s just basic economics.

And, to a degree, that scenario is happening here. Which is why we must not only bring down the cost of housing, but also do a better job of protecting renters.

New research by TPPF’s Jacob Nemit notes that half of Texas renters are spending at least 30% of their income on rent. What many renters may not realize is that taxes factor heavily into what they pay their landlord each month. The research highlights that roughly 20% of every rent dollar in Texas goes directly to paying local property taxes.

How these taxes come about is usually through massive bond packages or higher tax rates, both of which are decided by local elected officials. Yet, most renters never make the connection between local decisions and higher rent. Do you think bond proposals would still have an 82% passage rate if voters knew they were pricing them out of their apartments?

“In light of this concern, the 90th Texas Legislature should enact legislation ensuring that renters have timely and accurate information about their property tax circumstances. This detail should be specific to the renter’s address, provide a snapshot of the monthly or annual payment, and be provided with regularity,” says Nemit.

Texas doesn’t need government-mandated price controls or taxpayer-funded subsidies that fuel inflation. Just pull up Zillow listings in California and you’ll see why.

If policymakers are serious about easing the affordability crisis and cultivating a more informed electorate, they can help renters understand that they pay taxes too. Perhaps then, a hugely important voting bloc—many of whom are saving to become homeowners eventually—will be better equipped to knowledgably participate in local policy matters.

In tandem with other reforms, like simplifying zoning and dismantling the local regulatory red tape that holds back builders, voters will be empowered with options to rein in greedy local governments.

If structured properly, unleashing housing supply will naturally match demand, lower costs, and ensure that Texas remains a land of opportunity.

Eric Oldfather

Vice President of Communications

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

GUEST COLUMNM – BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP

Krauthammer: “Trump’s a Pragmatist”

GUEST COLUMN – WHITE KNUCKLES

Requisite Essentials 

The 2026 Election – Freedom verses Despotism

GUEST COLUMN – LIKE FATHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper