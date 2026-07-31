TEXAS CITY, TX – Texas City’s 6th Street Community Plaza is hosting an action-packed
schedule of fun for all ages this weekend.
This evening, kids are officially taking over the Plaza! The venue will be full of kid-approved
fun, including face painting, balloon animals, caricatures, bracelet making, crafts, a DJ, fire
trucks and more.
The Kid Takeover is Friday, July 31 from 6-8 p.m. at the 6th Street Community Plaza.
Admission and activities are free.
Then, on Saturday, the pace slows down, but the entertainment level remains just as high,
as popular jazz musician Kyle Turner returns to the stage. Guests can enjoy a live
performance of smooth jazz on Saturday, August 1 from 7-9 p.m. Admission is free.
The 6th Street Community Plaza is located at 718 6th Street N. in Texas City. Since its
grand opening by the Texas City Economic Development Corporation last year, the 6th
Street Community Plaza has become a Texas City destination for entertainment and family
fun. The venue includes a performance stage, a food truck park, a playground, a dog park
and a splash pad.
For more information, visit the City of Texas City’s social media channels or website at
www.texascitytx.gov.
Weekend Brings Kids’ Fun and Live Jazz
TEXAS CITY, TX – Texas City’s 6th Street Community Plaza is hosting an action-packed