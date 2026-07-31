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Weekend Brings Kids’ Fun and Live Jazz

by Publisher
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TEXAS CITY, TX – Texas City’s 6th Street Community Plaza is hosting an action-packed
schedule of fun for all ages this weekend.
This evening, kids are officially taking over the Plaza! The venue will be full of kid-approved
fun, including face painting, balloon animals, caricatures, bracelet making, crafts, a DJ, fire
trucks and more.
The Kid Takeover is Friday, July 31 from 6-8 p.m. at the 6th Street Community Plaza.
Admission and activities are free.
Then, on Saturday, the pace slows down, but the entertainment level remains just as high,
as popular jazz musician Kyle Turner returns to the stage. Guests can enjoy a live
performance of smooth jazz on Saturday, August 1 from 7-9 p.m. Admission is free.
The 6th Street Community Plaza is located at 718 6th Street N. in Texas City. Since its
grand opening by the Texas City Economic Development Corporation last year, the 6th
Street Community Plaza has become a Texas City destination for entertainment and family
fun. The venue includes a performance stage, a food truck park, a playground, a dog park
and a splash pad.
For more information, visit the City of Texas City’s social media channels or website at
www.texascitytx.gov.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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