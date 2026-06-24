TEXAS CITY, TX – On June 23, 2026, at approximately 2:45 p.m., officers with the Texas City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of 9th Avenue North.
Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment. One victim, identified as 25-year-old Nakia Kelley of Texas City, later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Following an investigation, detectives identified 26-year-old Kristian McMurrin as the suspect. McMurrin was located and taken into custody without incident on June 23, 2026.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office accepted charges of Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against McMurrin. He was booked into the Texas City Jail pending judicial proceedings.
The identity of the surviving victim is not being released at this time.
This investigation remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective
Copeland (409-643-2834) or Detective Williamson (409-643-7771) with the Texas City
Police Department Criminal Investigations Division. Anonymous tips may be submitted to
Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.
Texas City Police Arrest Suspect in Homicide and Aggravated Assault.
TEXAS CITY, TX – On June 23, 2026, at approximately 2:45 p.m., officers with the Texas City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of 9th Avenue North.