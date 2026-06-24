Home NewsTexas City Police Arrest Suspect in Homicide and Aggravated Assault.
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Texas City Police Arrest Suspect in Homicide and Aggravated Assault.

by Publisher
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TEXAS CITY, TX – On June 23, 2026, at approximately 2:45 p.m., officers with the Texas City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of 9th Avenue North.
Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment. One victim, identified as 25-year-old Nakia Kelley of Texas City, later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Following an investigation, detectives identified 26-year-old Kristian McMurrin as the suspect. McMurrin was located and taken into custody without incident on June 23, 2026.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office accepted charges of Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against McMurrin. He was booked into the Texas City Jail pending judicial proceedings.
The identity of the surviving victim is not being released at this time.
This investigation remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective
Copeland (409-643-2834) or Detective Williamson (409-643-7771) with the Texas City
Police Department Criminal Investigations Division. Anonymous tips may be submitted to
Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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