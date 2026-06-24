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You are invited to experience an evening of history during Sunset at the Memorial on June 27, 2026.

by Publisher
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You are invited to experience an evening of history during Sunset at the Memorial on June 27, 2026. Beginning at 6:00 pm, the Old Velasco/Surfside Beach Historical Committee, along with the Old Fort Velasco Historical Association, will honor the brave men and the monument that commemorates their sacrifice during the Battle of Velasco. The event will feature a wreath-laying ceremony and a brief presentation by Rob Giesecke, Chairman of Precinct 2 of the Port Freeport Port Commission. This solemn occasion is scheduled to take place at the Battle of Velasco Memorial, situated at 600 Parkview Road in Surfside, Texas.

Then, at 6:30 p.m., a presentation featuring Larry Ripper telling the story of  Aylett “Strap” Buckner, a participant in the Battle of Velasco, will take place in the City Council Chamber at Surfside Beach City Hall. This event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be provided at the City Hall following the program.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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