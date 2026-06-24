You are invited to experience an evening of history during Sunset at the Memorial on June 27, 2026. Beginning at 6:00 pm, the Old Velasco/Surfside Beach Historical Committee, along with the Old Fort Velasco Historical Association, will honor the brave men and the monument that commemorates their sacrifice during the Battle of Velasco. The event will feature a wreath-laying ceremony and a brief presentation by Rob Giesecke, Chairman of Precinct 2 of the Port Freeport Port Commission. This solemn occasion is scheduled to take place at the Battle of Velasco Memorial, situated at 600 Parkview Road in Surfside, Texas.

Then, at 6:30 p.m., a presentation featuring Larry Ripper telling the story of Aylett “Strap” Buckner, a participant in the Battle of Velasco, will take place in the City Council Chamber at Surfside Beach City Hall. This event is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be provided at the City Hall following the program.