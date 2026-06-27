A national stage awaits!

Big congratulations to the Texas City High School Stingarettes for earning a bid to compete at the Universal Dance Association (UDA) National Dance Team Championship in Orlando, Florida, in February!

This exciting achievement is the result of countless hours of practice, commitment, and teamwork.

We also celebrate these outstanding dancers who were selected as 2026 UDA All-Americans, a prestigious honor recognizing exceptional talent, leadership, and dedication:

Mia Romero, Emma Davis, Alina Smith, Natalie Tran, Alianna Sorto, Yazmin Mosely, Kaszandra Vallejo, and Sophia Chirinos.

Congratulations to the entire Stingarette team and coaching staff on this incredible accomplishment. We know you’ll represent Texas City with excellence, and we can’t wait to cheer you on every step of the way!