Attorney General Ken Paxton Secures Over $13 Million from Walmart to Ensure Delivery Drivers Receive Fair Compensation and Tips

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a settlement with Walmart, Inc. (“Walmart”) to ensure that the company provides transparent and accurate compensation information to delivery drivers participating in its Spark Driver program. The settlement, which pays out over $13 million, repays affected Texans and requires Walmart to implement honest compensation practices going forward.

Walmart owns and operates the Spark Driver Program, which is a delivery service that delivers groceries and goods from local Walmart stores or warehouses directly to customer’s chosen location. Through the program, Walmart offers compensation opportunities to individuals who serve as delivery drivers.

Investigations revealed that Walmart made false representations to drivers regarding their pay, including pre-tips selected by customers at checkout, base pay, and special incentive earnings opportunities. For example, Walmart failed to provide drivers with customer tips in certain instances, altered base pay amounts for deliveries after drivers had accepted offers, and misrepresented the requirements drivers needed to satisfy to qualify for additional earnings opportunities.

Now, Attorney General Paxton has secured over $13 million for Texans from Walmart. Half of this amount has been paid out directly to delivery drivers affected by Walmart’s deceptive marketing and practices. The settlement also requires that Walmart takes measures to ensure that drivers get paid fairly and in line with what is being marketed to them. The Office of the Attorney General will continue to review records and marketing material to ensure that Walmart does not underpay or deceive delivery drivers in the future.

“I have secured millions of dollars for delivery drivers from Walmart to ensure that these hardworking Texans receive the tips and wages they deserve,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Any big corporation that promises certain offers and pay in exchange for services must honor those promises. I am always proud to stand up for my constituents to make sure that they are fairly compensated for their hard work.”

To read the Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, click here.