Home NewsLifestyleAdviceSears left me without a refrigerator for six months—how do I fix this?
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Sears left me without a refrigerator for six months—how do I fix this?

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Illustration by Dustin Elliott

Karen Plaskon’s refrigerator breaks under her Sears Master Protection Agreement, and Sears approves a replacement. But after months of delays, canceled orders, and endless excuses, she’s still without a working fridge. Can a consumer advocate end her six-month wait for a resolution? 

Q: I’ve been without a refrigerator for six months despite paying for a Sears Master Protection Agreement. My fridge failed in February, and Sears approved a replacement in April. I ordered a Frigidaire, but delivery delays led Sears to cancel it and recommend a GE model in June. I’m still waiting.

A few years ago, Sears resolved a similar issue by giving me a cash payout. This time, they claim they no longer offer that option. I’ve spent hours on calls, getting shuffled between departments blaming “manufacturing delays.” Meanwhile, retailers like Costco deliver fridges in days.  

Sears’ runaround has left me exhausted. How can I get them to honor their agreement? — Karen Plaskon, Grants Pass, Ore. 

Α: Sears should have honored your protection agreement promptly. Its own precedent shows cash payouts are possible under the plan. While Sears isn’t legally required to offer refunds, its refusal to resolve delays violates the implied covenant of good faith in service contracts.  

Stringing you along for half a year is unacceptable. Sears has a track record of doing the right thing — eventually. In fairness, all the back-and-forth between you and Sears left me with a little whiplash. 

You did the right thing by documenting calls and escalating to executives, confusing as it may have been. In cases like this, a paper trail is critical. Always follow up phone calls with emails summarizing discussions. If a company stalls, an appeal to executive contacts can help. I publish the names, numbers and email addresses of the Sears executives on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org. I think you were more than patient with Sears. 

I would have spent a little less time on the phone and more time writing. A paper trail is essential when a company like Sears stalls on a delivery. Also, I would have appealed this to the executives much sooner. Six months is way too long to wait.

I contacted Sears on your behalf. A representative reviewed your case and agreed to cancel your order and give you a full refund. Now you can buy the refrigerator you want from Costco, or any other store that will deliver your appliance quicker.

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy (https://elliottadvocacy.org), a nonprofit organization that helps consumers solve their problems. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help by contacting him at https://elliottadvocacy.org/help/

© 2026 Christopher Elliott.

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