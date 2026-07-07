Astros-Rangers to Close Out First Half of Season

Once 11 games under .500 and on the verge of tearing apart the franchise, the Astros entered the new week just 2.5 games behind the first place Mariners in the American League West. Houston could make inroads in the final series before next week’s All-Star Break when they visit the Rangers in a three-game set beginning on Friday. The Astros were just one game behind their in-state rivals entering the week.

Wednesday: The Astros finish their series at the Nationals at 5:45 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 5 PM with the pregame show.

Thursday: No games scheduled.

Friday: With the All-Star Break looming, the Astros visit the Rangers at 7:05 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 PM with the pregame show.

Saturday: The middle game of the series between the Astros and Rangers starts at 6:05 PM. Space City Home Network’s pregame show begins at 5:30 PM.