Attorney General Ken Paxton Secures Legal Victory to End Illegal Wind Turbine Dumping and Force Cleanup of West Texas Sites

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a Temporary Injunction (“TI”) against Global Fiberglass Solutions, Inc. (“Global”) and other affiliated entities to protect Texans and their land. The TI stops the defendants from accepting shipments of wind turbine blades and forces them to begin the clean up of two facilities in Sweetwater, Texas, where thousands of discarded turbine blades have been illegally stockpiled.

Global was purportedly hired by numerous companies to break down, transport, and recycle turbine blades. The company failed to properly dispose of the waste and instead created a stockpile of over 3,000 wind turbine blades and parts. This has created unpermitted and illegal disposal sites. These sites damage beautiful Texas land and threaten surrounding communities. The defendants’ actions are in violation of Texas’s solid waste disposal laws and other administrative orders.

In February 2026, Attorney General Paxton sued the defendants to recover significant civil penalties for ongoing violations and for injunctive relief to require the complete removal and lawful disposal of all unauthorized waste. Now, this TI represents a critical first step toward accomplishing these goals.

The TI requires the defendants to immediately cease accepting shipments of waste at their two facilities. It also requires the defendants to begin breaking down the wind turbine blades and dispose of them properly at an authorized disposal facility. The Office of the Attorney General will continue to ensure the defendants follow-through with their obligations to clean up their mess and to ensure significant penalties are rendered against Global for blatant violations of Texas environmental laws.

“This is a victory for protecting the land, health, and safety of the people of Texas,” said Attorney General Paxton. “No new wind turbine blade shipments will be accepted at these illegal sites and the defendants are now legally required to begin cleaning up the thousands of discarded blades they irresponsibly abandoned in Sweetwater. We will not allow Texas land to be used as an illegal dumping ground.”

To read the injunction, click here.