For July 14th- July 18th the pets of the week are Nyx and Charlotte

Say hello to Nyx! She first arrived at the shelter as a brave, expectant mama. She poured all her love into raising her beautiful babies, and now that every single one of them has been adopted into happy homes, it is finally Nyx’s turn to shine! True to her name, this gorgeous girl is as sleek as the night sky, but her personality is pure warmth. Nyx is an incredibly sweet cat who is ready to be pampered. Her absolute favorite thing in the world is finding a warm lap to curl up in and stay as long as you’ll let her. If you have a cozy lap and a heart ready for a loyal companion, come meet Nyx today!

Meet Charlotte! This sweet 3-year-old Lab mix has been waiting patiently at the shelter since August, and she is so incredibly ready to finally have a family of her own. Charlotte is an absolute social butterfly with humans and has never met a stranger. When it comes to canine companions, she is dog-selective and prefers friends who are gentle, calm, and submissive. After nearly a year of waiting, Charlotte’s biggest wish is to find a cozy home and a family to loyal layout her heart for. Come meet this beautiful girl today and give her the chance she’s been waiting for!

Nyx and Charlotte will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday July 14th– July 18th, 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org . These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.