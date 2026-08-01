Community invited to experience the 194th Battle of Nacogdoches Commemoration at historic Sterne-Hoya House

Battle of Nacogdoches Marker

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Before there was a Texas Revolution, there was Nacogdoches.

Nearly two centuries after one of the earliest armed conflicts that helped set the stage for Texas independence, the community is invited to gather at one of Nacogdoches’ most significant historic landmarks to commemorate the 194th Battle of Nacogdoches on Sunday, August 2, at 2 p.m.

The Sons of the Republic of Texas (SRT), Adolphus Sterne Chapter, and the Daughters of the Republic of Texas (DRT), Old Stone Fort Chapter, in partnership with the City of Nacogdoches Historic Sites Department and Visit Nacogdoches, will again host this year’s commemoration at the Sterne-Hoya House, the historic home of Adolphus Sterne.

The Sterne-Hoya House is a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The home provides a meaningful setting for the commemoration as it was the residence of Adolphus Sterne and played a role in the events surrounding the Battle of Nacogdoches. The historic site is also remembered as the location where Sam Houston was baptized (in accordance with Mexican law) in the home’s parlor, adding another significant chapter to its remarkable legacy. Other notable Texas Revolutionary figures, including David Crockett and Thomas Jefferson Rusk, frequently visited the house.

On August 2, 1832, settlers in the Department of Nacogdoches resisted an order from Mexican commander Col. José de las Piedras to surrender their arms. The confrontation that followed forced the Mexican garrison to leave the town and became one of the earliest armed conflicts leading to the Texas Revolution.

This year’s commemoration will feature a special mini-reenactment highlighting the role Adolphus Sterne played in the Battle of Nacogdoches. Actor, Nacogdoches City Councilman, and SRT Adolphus Sterne Chapter member, Brad Maule, will portray Sterne during the program. Maule is widely known for his 22-year role as Dr. Tony Jones on the television series General Hospital and currently hosts the nationally recognized podcast Made in Nacogdoches.

Members of the Sons of the Republic of Texas will also participate as members of the National Militia, representing the companies of volunteers who traveled from surrounding communities to join the fight in 1832. Those communities included San Augustine, Ayish Bayou, Sabine, Teneha, Neches, and Bevil.

The reenactment will feature SRT members portraying participants from these historic militia companies, including Carl Hill portraying Col. James Bullock, the commanding officer during the Battle of Nacogdoches. Hill and Marshall Brown will represent the Texas Militia and conduct the gun salute beginning the battle scene. The program will also include SRT President General Michael Wilson portraying his own ancestor, Hiram Brown, who participated in the battle.

The commemoration will also recognize descendants of those who fought in the Battle of Nacogdoches. Families connected to battle participants are invited to attend, sign in, and be recognized during the event. Organizers hope descendants and relatives of those involved will come forward as part of an ongoing effort to identify additional participants and expand historical records. Although approximately 300 men served in the National Militia during the battle, the names of only about 83 participants have been identified.

The event will also include a special presentation by the Sons of the Republic of Texas to the East Texas Research Center at Stephen F. Austin State University in support of continued historical preservation and research.

The Battle of Nacogdoches Commemoration is free and open to the public. Residents, visitors, history enthusiasts, and descendants of battle participants are encouraged to attend and take part in remembering the people and events that helped shape Texas history.

Event Details

What: Battle of Nacogdoches Commemoration When: Sunday, August 2, at 2 p.m. Where: Sterne-Hoya House, Nacogdoches, Texas Admission: Free and open to the public

The event is presented by The Sons of the Republic of Texas, Adolphus Sterne Chapter, and The Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Old Stone Fort Chapter, in partnership with the City of Nacogdoches Historic Sites Department and Visit Nacogdoches.

About the SRT

The Sons of the Republic of Texas is dedicated to preserving the memory and spirit of those who fought for and maintained Texas’ independence. Membership is open to male descendants of Republic of Texas residents. For more information, visit www.srttexas.org.