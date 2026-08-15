Commissioner Sid Miller Praises FDA Action to Protect Dogs and Puppies from New World Screwworm

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today praised the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision to issue an Emergency Use Authorization for Simparica TRIO to treat New World screwworm infestations in dogs and puppies. Commissioner Miller said the action provides another critical tool to protect beloved family pets as well as the working dogs Texas farmers and ranchers rely on every day, while underscoring the urgent need for an aggressive strategy to eradicate the deadly parasite.

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Sid Miller:

“The FDA’s decision to authorize Simparica TRIO for the treatment of New World screwworm in dogs and puppies is another important weapon in this fight. I applaud Secretary Kennedy and the FDA for continuing to move quickly to give veterinarians and animal lovers more tools to protect our animals.

For millions of Americans, a dog isn’t just an animal, it’s part of the family. People love their pets and will do just about anything to keep them safe. Across rural America, dogs are also an essential part of agriculture. Many of our farmers and ranchers rely on working dogs every day to herd livestock, guard their property, and help get the job done. These animals are trusted partners and often indispensable members of the operation.

No family, farmer, or rancher should ever have to watch helplessly as a beloved pet or working dog suffers from this horrific parasite. Giving veterinarians another treatment option provides another critical line of defense.

But treatment alone won’t win this fight. We must keep pushing an aggressive, comprehensive eradication strategy to stop New World screwworm before more livestock, wildlife, pets, or people are put at risk. Our goal must be wiping screwworm off the map.”

To read FDA’s statement, click here.