She’s Back Home

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The pride of Texas, the tall ship Elissa, had an eventful summer as she sailed along America’s Eastern Seaboard to celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday. On the Fourth of July, she was in New York Harbor, participating in the Sail4th 250 parade of ships.

For ten weeks, Elissa shared the beauty of her sails billowing in the Atlantic wind. Her last stop before heading back to Galveston Harbor was nearby Pensacola, Florida, where she welcomed visitors aboard her wooden decks.

Then she headed home. Guests gathered along the Seawall to watch as she sailed through the Gulf waters just off the shores of Galveston.

A party was waiting for her at the docks in Galveston. Music played, American flags waved, Elissa 1877 banners flew, and fans brought welcome-home posters to greet her. Hundreds of eager Elissa supporters joined the celebration.

When she was sighted coming into the harbor, the well-known cry of “Thar she is!” was heard many times. Arms pointed toward the Lone Star Offshore Oil Rig Museum—another of Texas’ unique sources of pride—as Elissa appeared on the water.

She came into the harbor without her sails, but the crowd still cheered her arrival.

It was an exciting morning, and most guests were pleased they had come out to watch her return to Galveston Harbor, her permanent home, which she shares with the Battleship Texas.

Although her historic elegance is admired and appreciated by many, one conversation, I overheard, indicated that she was not the most admired ship in the harbor.

There was a little voice behind me as Elissa prepared to turn into her berth at Pier 8.

“Daddy, I want to go on that ship—the big one,” said a young child.

“Me too,” the father replied from behind me.

With all the attention Elissa was receiving, I wondered whether the Carnival Jubilee might be feeling a little envious. But it seems there is room for both the old and the new—in a harbor of ships and across the seas.