Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller Mobilizes TDA Disaster Resources in Response to Ross Wildfire

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today activated the State of Texas Agriculture Relief (STAR) Fund and TDA’s Hay and Feed Hotline as the rapidly spreading Ross Wildfire threatens farms, ranches, and livestock operations across Palo Pinto and Jack Counties.

As of Wednesday morning, August 26, the wildfire had burned approximately 80,000 acres and was 12% contained. Conditions remain dangerous and can change rapidly. Residents should follow evacuation orders and should not return to assess agricultural damage until local authorities say it is safe.

As firefighters and first responders continue to battle the blaze, more than 1,000 area residents have been evacuated.

“This fire has moved with extraordinary speed, threatening livestock, fences, barns and generations of hard work,” Commissioner Miller said. “We are activating TDA’s disaster resources now so producers know where to turn when it is safe to assess the damage and begin rebuilding.”

Administered by TDA, the STAR Fund provides grants to eligible farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses to help repair or replace agricultural infrastructure damaged by natural disasters. Financial assistance may be requested by calling (833) 380-8282. Donations can be made online through the TDA website and are tax-deductible.

“Every contribution helps us provide more assistance to Texas farmers and ranchers,” Commissioner Miller said. “We rely on Texans’ generosity. I’m asking Texans, agricultural organizations and businesses to step forward for our North Texas neighbors.”

In addition to the STAR Fund, TDA is opening the Hay and Feed Hotline, a free service which connects hay and feed donors and agricultural producers in need. To donate or request assistance, call (877) 429-1998.

Producers affected by the wildfire can also access free, confidential mental support through the AgriStress Helpline, a crisis resource available around the clock for farmers, ranchers, and rural Texans.

Additional resources include:

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Livestock Assistance

Members impacted by the wildfire who need assistance with livestock are encouraged to contact their local TSCRA Special Ranger. Special Rangers can help connect producers with available resources and assist with livestock-related needs.

Graham Livestock Commission

Graham Livestock Commission has offered the Old Mineral Wells Sale Barn as a temporary holding and shelter location for livestock displaced by the wildfire.

Address: 2805 N. Oak Ave., Mineral Wells, TX

Texans can monitor current wildfire conditions using the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer.