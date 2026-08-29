Home NewsAgriculture Commissioner Sid Miller Mobilizes TDA Disaster Resources in Response to Ross Wildfire
News

Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller Mobilizes TDA Disaster Resources in Response to Ross Wildfire

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today activated the State of Texas Agriculture Relief (STAR) Fund and TDA’s Hay and Feed Hotline as the rapidly spreading Ross Wildfire threatens farms, ranches, and livestock operations across Palo Pinto and Jack Counties. 

As of Wednesday morning, August 26, the wildfire had burned approximately 80,000 acres and was 12% contained. Conditions remain dangerous and can change rapidly. Residents should follow evacuation orders and should not return to assess agricultural damage until local authorities say it is safe. 

As firefighters and first responders continue to battle the blaze, more than 1,000 area residents have been evacuated.  

“This fire has moved with extraordinary speed, threatening livestock, fences, barns and generations of hard work,” Commissioner Miller said. “We are activating TDA’s disaster resources now so producers know where to turn when it is safe to assess the damage and begin rebuilding.” 

Administered by TDA, the STAR Fund provides grants to eligible farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses to help repair or replace agricultural infrastructure damaged by natural disasters. Financial assistance may be requested by calling (833) 380-8282. Donations can be made online through the TDA website and are tax-deductible.  

“Every contribution helps us provide more assistance to Texas farmers and ranchers,” Commissioner Miller said. “We rely on Texans’ generosity. I’m asking Texans, agricultural organizations and businesses to step forward for our North Texas neighbors.” 

In addition to the STAR Fund, TDA is opening the Hay and Feed Hotline, a free service which connects hay and feed donors and agricultural producers in need. To donate or request assistance, call (877) 429-1998. 

Producers affected by the wildfire can also access free, confidential mental support through the AgriStress Helpline, a crisis resource available around the clock for farmers, ranchers, and rural Texans. 

Additional resources include: 

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Livestock Assistance 

Members impacted by the wildfire who need assistance with livestock are encouraged to contact their local TSCRA Special Ranger. Special Rangers can help connect producers with available resources and assist with livestock-related needs. 

Graham Livestock Commission 

Graham Livestock Commission has offered the Old Mineral Wells Sale Barn as a temporary holding and shelter location for livestock displaced by the wildfire.
Address: 2805 N. Oak Ave., Mineral Wells, TX 

Texans can monitor current wildfire conditions using the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Attorney General Ken Paxton Secures Over $1 Billion from Meta in Historic...

Texas Comptroller Don Huffines Puts Taxpayers First with Reforms Built on Fairness,...

Border barrier construction halted in Big Bend

Rep. Terri Leo Wilson Appointed to Windstorm Insurance Legislative Oversight Board

County Tax Office Property Tax Announcements

Attorney General Ken Paxton Secures Life Sentence Without Parole for Houston County...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper