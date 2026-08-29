Port of Galveston Is on the Move

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Port of Galveston is welcoming Margaritaville at Sea as its seventh cruise line, further expanding the port’s cruise offerings and giving travelers across Texas and the Central U.S. new options for Caribbean and Central American vacations beginning in October 2027.

The Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees voted unanimously Aug. 25 to approve an agreement with Margaritaville at Sea that includes weekly sailings from Cruise Terminal 28. The agreement has an initial one-year term with options to renew for two additional five-year terms.

Margaritaville at Sea will announce the ship that will be homeported in Galveston, along with its itineraries, during a special event at the port in September. For early access to updates, travelers can join the Margaritaville at Sea VIP email list at MargaritavilleAtSea.com/HelloTexas.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Margaritaville at Sea to Galveston,” said Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO. “This new service rounds out our cruise schedule with Friday sailings and gives our guests even more choices for when and where they want to cruise. Margaritaville at Sea will bring a distinctive experience to Galveston while expanding access to both new and familiar destinations in the Caribbean and Central America.”

Christopher Ivy, chief executive officer of Margaritaville at Sea, added, “We’re incredibly excited to bring Margaritaville at Sea to Galveston for the first time and introduce our signature blend of fun, escapism and laid-back hospitality to even more guests across Texas and the Central U.S. We look forward to working with the Port of Galveston to bring the Margaritaville at Sea experience to this market in a whole new way, with itineraries that will feature both new ports of call and longtime favorites.”

Along with welcoming Margaritaville at Sea, the port is exploring the development of a fifth cruise terminal.

The Wharves Board is in discussions with Royal Caribbean Group to develop a new cruise terminal at Pier 14. A final development agreement would include terms for the development, financing, construction and operation of the new cruise terminal and cruise berth. Once finalized, a draft operating agreement will be brought before the Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees for approval.

On Aug. 25, the Wharves Board voted to defer consideration of a nonbinding memorandum of understanding that outlined preliminary terms, allowing staff to continue negotiations based on board feedback.

Through a similar public-private partnership in 2022, Royal Caribbean Group and the port built a $125 million cruise terminal complex at Pier 10, including the terminal, pier improvements, parking and roadways.

“Royal Caribbean Group has been a great port partner since they first sailed from Galveston 25 years ago. As the first cruise line to build a new terminal at the port, Royal Caribbean partnered with the port to build a terminal that is not only beautiful but also receives great passenger reviews and is environmentally sustainable,” Rees said. “We’re excited to be included in the company’s expansion plans and will be honored to receive Icon of the Seas, one of the boldest and most exciting cruise ships sailing today.”

An economic impact study shows that a fifth cruise terminal would significantly boost the regional economy, generating:

• 1,500 jobs

• $91.5 million in personal income

• $278 million in direct business revenue

• $7.9 million in state and local taxes

In support of maritime students, the Wharves Board recently contributed $18,000 to its endowment at Texas A&M University at Galveston and $10,000 to its endowment at Galveston College. The funds are net proceeds from the port’s Maritime Day and scholarship luncheon fundraisers held May 22.

The Texas A&M endowment provides $3,000 annual scholarships to four undergraduate students pursuing degrees in Maritime Business Administration, Marine Transportation or Marine Engineering Technology. The scholarships begin in fall 2026, with preference given to students from Galveston County.

“Strong partnerships between education and industry are essential to preparing the next generation of maritime professionals,” said Col. Michael E. Fossum ’80 (Ret.), USAFR, vice president of Texas A&M University and chief operating officer of Texas A&M University at Galveston. “Building this endowment demonstrates the port’s long-term commitment to our students and its investment in the future of the maritime industry.”

At Galveston College, the endowment supports students pursuing maritime-related degrees, including global logistics and supply chain management, as well as technical certifications such as welding and ship fitting.

“Galveston College is grateful to the Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees for this continued investment in our students and the future of the region’s maritime workforce,” said Galveston College President Tracee Watts, Ed.D. “These contributions will help open doors for students pursuing high-demand careers in maritime industries and skilled trades that are vital to the economic success of Galveston and the Gulf Coast.”