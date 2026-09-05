Say hello to Tony, our resident sweet orange boy who is officially taking the crown as Pet of the Week! Just like his famous namesake, this vibrant tiger-striped beauty is packed with a ton of personality, boundless charm, and enough sweetness to start your day off right. Tony is the ultimate breakfast-time companion. He is always ready to greet you with cheerful purrs, affectionate headbutts, and a big bowl full of love. Ready to add a little extra greatness to your home? Come meet Tony at the shelter today and score the ultimate champion of pets!

Meet Cat! While his name might say meow, his goofy grin, happy tail wags, and sweet, loving personality are all bark! Cat is the ultimate lover boy who proves that names don’t define you, but pure affection does. He adores human attention, lives for gentle pets, and will happily lean right into you for big bear hugs. He offers all the cozy, low maintenance affection of a feline mixed with the loyal spirit of a dog. Truly the best of both worlds!

If you’re a dog person, a cat person, or just a Cat person, come down to the shelter to meet this special boy today!

Tony and Cat will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday September 8th – 12th, 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org . These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.