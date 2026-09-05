Home NewsLifestyleAdopt a PetFor September 8th – 12th the pets of the week are Tony and Cat.
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For September 8th – 12th the pets of the week are Tony and Cat.

by Publisher
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Say hello to Tony, our resident sweet orange boy who is officially taking the crown as Pet of the Week! Just like his famous namesake, this vibrant tiger-striped beauty is packed with a ton of personality, boundless charm, and enough sweetness to start your day off right. Tony is the ultimate breakfast-time companion. He is always ready to greet you with cheerful purrs, affectionate headbutts, and a big bowl full of love. Ready to add a little extra greatness to your home? Come meet Tony at the shelter today and score the ultimate champion of pets!

Meet Cat! While his name might say meow, his goofy grin, happy tail wags, and sweet, loving personality are all bark! Cat is the ultimate lover boy who proves that names don’t define you, but pure affection does. He adores human attention, lives for gentle pets, and will happily lean right into you for big bear hugs. He offers all the cozy, low maintenance affection of a feline mixed with the loyal spirit of a dog. Truly the best of both worlds!

If you’re a dog person, a cat person, or just a Cat person, come down to the shelter to meet this special boy today!

Tony and Cat will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday September 8th – 12th, 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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