Say hello to Zeus, The Mighty Ruler of Belly Rubs! Don’t let the regal name fool you because this 5-month-old tabby isn’t casting thunderbolts, he’s dropping straight onto his back the second you walk into the room! Zeus is a sweet, silly little prince who uses his supreme powers for maximum playful antics. His Godly attributes are irresistible belly rubs, lightning-fast feather wand pounces, and goofiness. He is equal parts playful kitten and affectionate cuddle bug. His reign of sweetness is just getting started, and your lap is his ideal throne. Come meet Zeus at the shelter today and fall in love!

Say hello to Sasha, a 2-year-old Black Lab who is completely ready to hit the open road with you! Smart, sweet, and wonderfully well behaved, Sasha makes everyday outings completely effortless.

She’s the best co-pilot because she is road trip ready. She transports like a charm and loves quiet car rides. She has excellent leash etiquette so outdoor adventures are a breeze. Sasha is incredibly loving and always ready for head scratches and cuddles. If you need a loyal, intelligent best friend to share all of life’s journeys, Sasha is waiting to meet you!

Zeus and Sasha will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday September 15th – 19th, 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.