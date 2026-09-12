Home NewsLifestyleAdopt a PetFor September 15th – 19th the pets of the week are Zeus and Sasha.
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For September 15th – 19th the pets of the week are Zeus and Sasha.

by Publisher
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Say hello to Zeus, The Mighty Ruler of Belly Rubs! Don’t let the regal name fool you because this 5-month-old tabby isn’t casting thunderbolts, he’s dropping straight onto his back the second you walk into the room! Zeus is a sweet, silly little prince who uses his supreme powers for maximum playful antics. His Godly attributes are irresistible belly rubs, lightning-fast feather wand pounces, and goofiness. He is equal parts playful kitten and affectionate cuddle bug. His reign of sweetness is just getting started, and your lap is his ideal throne. Come meet Zeus at the shelter today and fall in love!

Say hello to Sasha, a 2-year-old Black Lab who is completely ready to hit the open road with you! Smart, sweet, and wonderfully well behaved, Sasha makes everyday outings completely effortless.

She’s the best co-pilot because she is road trip ready. She transports like a charm and loves quiet car rides. She has excellent leash etiquette so outdoor adventures are a breeze. Sasha is incredibly loving and always ready for head scratches and cuddles. If you need a loyal, intelligent best friend to share all of life’s journeys, Sasha is waiting to meet you!

Zeus and Sasha will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday September 15th – 19th, 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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