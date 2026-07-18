Say hello to Apricot, a stunningly beautiful orange and white kitty who is ready to be the center of your universe. Apricot is a total people person. While she absolutely loves humans and will happily soak up every ounce of attention you can give her, she is a bit of a diva when it comes to other felines and she really couldn’t care less for other cats! She wants to be your one and only queen, and she promises to repay you with a lifetime of purrs and affection. So, you bring the lap to lay in and plenty of treats and she will be yours for a lifetime!

Meet Belle! If you’ve been looking for a reason to smile today, Belle is here to deliver! This gorgeous girl has officially been named our Pet of the Week, and it is incredibly easy to see why. Belle is the ultimate life of the party! She is a vibrant, happy-go-lucky soul who spreads pure joy wherever she goes. If you walk up to her kennel, you will instantly be greeted by the absolute biggest, most infectious smile you have ever seen. Come on by and see the smile for yourself!

Apricot and Belle will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday July 21st – July 25th, 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.