Texas safety Jonah Williams let his talents shine on Saturday as the Ball alum recorded a career-best six tackles in the Longhorns’ 59-7 rout of Texas State. The two-sport talent will look to help the fifth-ranked Horns knock off #1 Ohio State when the two powerhouses collide Saturday at 6:30 PM.
Jonah Williams let his talents shine on Saturday as the Ball alum recorded a career-best six tackles in the Longhorns’ 59-7
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Texas safety Jonah Williams let his talents shine on Saturday as the Ball alum recorded a career-best six tackles in the Longhorns’ 59-7 rout of Texas State. The two-sport talent will look to help the fifth-ranked Horns knock off #1 Ohio State when the two powerhouses collide Saturday at 6:30 PM.
Texas safety Jonah Williams let his talents shine on Saturday as the Ball alum recorded a career-best six tackles in the Longhorns’ 59-7 rout of Texas State. The two-sport talent will look to help the fifth-ranked Horns knock off #1 Ohio State when the two powerhouses collide Saturday at 6:30 PM.