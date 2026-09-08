Dickinson alum Jeremiah Scoby was busy on Saturday. The Bowling Green tight end caught ten passes for 103 yards in the Eagles’ 20-13 loss to Tarleton State in their season opener. Scoby and the Eagles will visit Nebraska Saturday at 6 PM.
Jeremiah Scoby was busy on Saturday
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Dickinson alum Jeremiah Scoby was busy on Saturday. The Bowling Green tight end caught ten passes for 103 yards in the Eagles’ 20-13 loss to Tarleton State in their season opener. Scoby and the Eagles will visit Nebraska Saturday at 6 PM.
Dickinson alum Jeremiah Scoby was busy on Saturday. The Bowling Green tight end caught ten passes for 103 yards in the Eagles’ 20-13 loss to Tarleton State in their season opener. Scoby and the Eagles will visit Nebraska Saturday at 6 PM.