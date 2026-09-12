Texas A&M System Regents Adopt Five-Year Strategic Plan

Plan aligns universities and agencies to educate leaders, serve Texas and create generational impact

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents on Thursday approved a five-year strategic plan that puts student success first and aligns the work of 12 universities and eight state agencies around the changing needs of Texas.

The plan gives the A&M System a shared purpose: educating the next generation of leaders, serving Texas at scale and creating lasting impact across the state.

The 2026-2031 A&M System Strategic Plan establishes four interconnected strategic drivers of impact: Student Success, Research and Innovation, Community Advancement and Mission Enablement. It establishes shared priorities for all A&M System members while preserving the distinct missions, strengths and communities served by each university and agency.

“This plan aligns our universities and agencies to respond to the needs of the state and deliver meaningful results,” said Robert L. Albritton, chairman of the Board of Regents. “We put students first, focus our research on problems that matter and hold ourselves accountable for the resources Texans entrust to us. The plan ensures that the Texas A&M System leads the state in expanding opportunity.”

The planning process began in July 2025 and included engagement with stakeholders from across the A&M System. Following approval, A&M System members will align their strategic and operational plans with the four strategic drivers.

Implementation will be phased, with the System selecting a targeted set of high-impact objectives each year, assigning responsibility and measuring results annually. The plan includes 36 performance indicators covering outcomes such as student retention, time to earn a degree or credential, employment and wages after graduation, collaborative research, commercialization, the number of Texans reached through public service and savings produced through shared services and improved operations.

“The real power of the A&M System is what happens when our universities and agencies pull in the same direction,” Chancellor Glenn Hegar said. “Texas is growing too fast and its needs are evolving too quickly for us to work independently. This plan puts the expertise and scale of the A&M System to work to create generational impact for Texas.”

The four strategic drivers of impact are:

Student Success: Expanding access to lifelong learning, meeting workforce needs and developing strong leaders of character.

Research and Innovation: Mobilizing systemwide research strengths to compete nationally and deliver real-world impact.

Community Advancement: Applying A&M System expertise to strengthen communities, expand opportunity and improve lives statewide.

Mission Enablement: Serving Texas at scale through people, technology, infrastructure and responsible financial stewardship.

“Texans should be able to see what we set out to do, how we are measuring it and whether we delivered,” Hegar said. “That is the standard this plan sets.”

About The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest and most impactful higher education systems in the country, with an annual budget of $9.1 billion. Its statewide network includes 12 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, Texas A&M-Fort Worth and the Texas A&M-RELLIS Campus. The A&M System also plays a direct role in U.S. national security as a member of the teams that manage and operate Los Alamos National Laboratory and the Pantex Plant for the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration. The A&M System serves approximately 175,000 students and reaches millions more through research, service and outreach programs each year. With nearly $1.6 billion in annual research expenditures, the A&M System fuels innovation, supports communities and drives Texas’ economy forward.