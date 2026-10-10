Home NewsLifestyleAdopt a PetThe Pets of the Week for October 13th – 17th, 2026 is Cleocatra and Charlie.
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The Pets of the Week for October 13th – 17th, 2026 is Cleocatra and Charlie.

by Publisher
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Say hello to Cleocatra and all hail the Queen of Cuddles Step aside, Egyptian royalty because the true ruler of hearts has arrived at GCARC! Cleocatra is ready to claim her throne in a loving home. While she carries the regal title of a queen, Cleocatra is far from distant royalty. In fact, she’s one of the most EXTREMELY affectionate cats you will ever meet! Her absolute favorite royal pastimes include flopping onto her side, rolling around, and begging for endless chin scratches and belly rubs. The second you start petting her, she turns into a total cuddle bug who just wants to roll, purr, and soak up every ounce of your love. If you’re ready to build a kingdom of love and cuddles, come pay your respects to Cleocatra at GCARC today!

Meet Charlie, our zoomie-loving, hug-dispensing Pet of the Week! If you’re looking for a dog who will celebrate your return home like you’ve been gone for ten years, Charlie is your guy! This sweet, affectionate boy is equal parts hyper, happy and deeply loving. Charlie’s absolute favorite routine? Sprinting full speed through a yard to get his zoomies out, then doing a complete 180 to come right back to you, jump up gently, and wrap you up in a big, warm hug! He lives for human connection and isn’t shy about showing just how much he loves you. If you have a yard for his sprints and plenty of love to match his bear hugs, come fall in love with Charlie at GCARC today!

Cleocatra and Charlie will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday October 13th – 17th, 2026. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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THE GALVESTON COUNTY ANIMAL RESOURCECENTER IS PARTNERING WITH THE HOUSTONHUMANE SOCIETY

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