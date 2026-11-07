Home NewsCommunityGuest ArticleGuest Column – Locals in Dime Box Knew They Could Always Depend on Her
Guest Article

Guest Column – Locals in Dime Box Knew They Could Always Depend on Her

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments 
Locals in Dime Box knew they could always depend on her for a handout when times were tough, in return for their promise to plow her garden or fix her roof. In feed sack cup towels she would often wrap homemade rolls, sausage, cheese, or sometimes even a whole chicken meant for her own dinner, and send them home with whomever had come by to tell her their mother or wife was sick or had birthed a new baby. If she knew there were other children at home, something sweet, even if only a few pieces of penny candy, was always included.  I drove past my grandmother’s house a few years ago. A crudely lettered For
Sale sign in the yard caused me to stop. The house, originally sold after Nana died, for sometime had been the victim of absentee owners and an endless string 
of renters.  The back door was still open, though not for the purpose of welcoming guests as in years past. The upper hinge was pulled loose and the screen door hung askew. The once beautiful front doors now contained only plain glass. No doubt the rose-etched glass had been broken by the wind, or perhaps an errant ball.
Many years had passed since the last time I was here. As I walked through the now empty rooms, it was difficult to believe the house I loved so much as a child had been so abused. There were holes in the floors, and faded wallpaper and paint was peeled off in huge patches.  After closing the hanging screen door as best I could, I made my way carefully down the rotting back steps and prepared to leave. As I drove away, I looked back at the house and remembered the summers when Nana would stand at the back door and call me to lunch.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Hi, I’m just an ordinary wooden pencil

Guest Column – AFFORDABILITY AND THE U.S. ECONOMY

GUEST COLUMN – THE CHINA PLATE

GUEST COLUMN – GOOD THINGSCOME TO THOSE WHO WAIT

DIME BOX-A CENTRAL TEXAS MELTING POT

Election Integrity; The Story Behind the Story

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper