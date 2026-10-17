What a season for the Santa Fe Junior High Cross Country teams. The Indians wrapped up an incredible, undefeated season by winning the Conference Championship at Angleton High School, finishing 1st in ALL FOUR meets this season.

The Lady Indians also had an outstanding finish as they earned 2nd in the Conference Championship.

A special shoutout to Cole Searcy, who finished 1st overall in all four races.

These student-athletes have represented Santa Fe with pride both on and off the course, and we couldn’t be prouder of their accomplishments!