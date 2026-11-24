By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Texas country music legend Pat Green will headline Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) 182nd Annual Meeting & Fourth Annual Galveston Island Country Music Fest on Saturday, February 27, 2027.

Born in San Antonio, Green got his start playing local bars while attending Texas Tech University and has spent more than two decades capturing Texas life in his music, with albums like Three Days and the gold-certified Wave on Wave. His career includes three Grammy nominations, thirteen No. 1 hits at Texas radio, more than two million albums sold and over 200 million career streams. He has collaborated with fellow Texans Lyle Lovett and Willie Nelson and famously sold out the Houston Astrodome.

“Pat Green is a true Texas original, and his music is the for a night celebrating the people and businesses that make Galveston County great,” said Gina M. Spagnola, President and CEO of the GRCC.

The evening is a full-on Texas-style celebration that pairs the Chamber’s annual business meeting with a honky-tonk party, complete with a Texas-sized dinner, a dance floor, arcade games, photo ops, a raffle, a Legacy Tribute Wall and live country music.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with games and entertainment, followed by the Annual Meeting and awards presentation at 6:30 p.m., where the Chamber will honor Charles T. “Chuck” Doyle, founding director and chairman emeritus of Texas First Bank and chairman of Texas Independent Bancshares, as the 2026 “Nonno” Tony Smecca Galvestonian of the Year.

The Chamber will also recognize its 2026 award recipients: Texas A&M University at Galveston (Christie Mitchell Beachcomber Award); the Battleship Texas Foundation (“Galveston Texas City Pilots” Heritage Award); Robert Schwager of Gulf Copper Shipyards (H. Rudy Teichman Maritime Wheel of Excellence); Jason Keeling of RE/MAX Leading Edge (“Vic Pierson” C-Crewe Award).

Businesses of the Year are Camp Margaritaville Beach Resort Crystal Beach, CenterPoint Energy, High Horse Boutique & Hat Bar, Roberts Air LLC and StarFine Furniture & Mattress.

Robert Mihovil of Mihovil Photography and author Janet Shawgo are “Carol and Fred Wurst” Navigators of the Year.

Pat Green is expected to take the stage at approximately 8:00 p.m. and the event is for guests 21 and older. The event will be held at the Galveston Island Convention Center.

For sponsorship opportunities, reserved tables and tickets, visit the Galveston Chamber website or contact Lindsay Touchy at ltouchy@galvestonchamber.com or 409.763.5326.