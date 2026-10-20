How about some good news for a change?

Here are some encouraging truths filled with spiritual hope and peace. May you enjoy the Lord’s presence today. God knows: The Almighty is Omniscient and fully aware of when we are going through difficult times, our worries, fears, and even what we are thinking. Actually, He is the only one who really knows how we feel, and we can always trust that He has the perfect plan to help us. There are three answers to our prayers; yes, no, and keep waiting, so whatever the situation, we can know that He is in total control and always wants the best for us. He can make things work out in your favor, no matter how the situation looks or what stands in the way.

God loves: God’s love and grace are greater than all our sin. Jesus died a cruel and painful death in order to save us, and the good news is that whoever embraces this gospel about God’s love and receives it into their life by faith can obtain His mercy and be redeemed and transformed into a child of the King. Nothing can stop your love for God, and nothing can stop God’s love from saving you! “For I am persuaded that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord” Romans 8:37-39.

God cares: He sees every tear and knows all about the mountains and giants we are facing. Do not be intimidated or deceived by the enemy – he is a liar! Jesus wants everyone to know that with God you are always a majority – He has ALL authority. His word promises that his eye is watching every sparrow, which allows us to realize how much more He is watching over us. Trust Him. He is concerned and compassionate about our circumstances and longs to have a close personal relationship with you. “Casting all your care upon him; for he cares for you.” I Peter 5:7.

God provides: The Lord always supplies peace, joy, or whatever material provisions we need. God can create miracles and open doors that seem impossible; just believe His promises are true! We can place all of our trust in Him and believe with all of our heart that He will do above and beyond all that we could ask or imagine. Philippians 4:19 declares, “But my God shall supply all your needs according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.”

God desires: What is God’s desire? Simply for us to love Him and obey Him. He also wants us to succeed, and be an overcomer who lives a confident, abundant life. When we were born, he designed our personal blueprint, and within this wonderful plan is a destiny of victory and joy! Read Deuteronomy 31:8. “Everyone has inside of them a piece of good news. The good news is that you don’t know how great you can be! How much you can love! What you can accomplish! And what your potential is.” Anne Frank.

God heals: Jesus is the great physician and has all power and authority in heaven and earth. He gives instruction and wisdom to doctors; He creates medicines and knows the solutions to every problem. God has the miracle power to take care of all of our health issues including physical, mental, emotional, or spiritual. Whether in this life or in heaven, we can know that our Heavenly Father will eventually heal all of His children perfectly and completely. In Exodus 15:26 God declares, “I am the Lord that heals you.”

God delivers: Whatever the bondage, temptation, crisis, or fear, the King of kings can lift you out of your anxiety and set your feet upon a solid rock. Embrace His promises and allow His absolute truth to break down your walls of doubt and set you free! Invite Him today to come into your life and give you a fresh new beginning. Praise Him for who He is! He is worthy of all worship and exaltation! Lift up your heart and sing, “O come let us adore Him!” “The Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower. I will call upon the Lord, who is worthy to be praised: so shall I be saved from my enemies.” Psalm 18:2-3.

Dr. Holland is an ordained minister, chaplain, and Christian author. Read more about the Christian life at billyhollandministries.com