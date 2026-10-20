One Last Friday Volleyball Dance

Friday marks the end of the high school volleyball regular season, as bi-district round matches begin on October 29. The postseason picture will be clear on Saturday morning, allowing coaches to prepare their teams for what they hope will be a long postseason run.

Wednesday: College football is on the slate as New Mexico State visits Sam Houston State at 7 PM (ESPN2).

The Rockets start the 2026-27 regular season with a 7:30 PM visit from the Mavericks. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 PM with the pregame show.

Thursday: In volleyball action, YWCPA at La Marque and Angleton at Texas City both start at 6:30 PM.

Friday: High school football begins at 7 PM with Clear Brook at Clear Spring (Challenger Columbia), Clear Falls at Clear Creek, Deer Park at Dickinson, Friendswood at Angleton, Hitchcock at La Marque, Baytown Lee at Santa Fe, and Dayton at Texas City.

The final Friday of the high school volleyball regular season starts at 4:15 with Barbers Hill at Clear Springs, followed by Dickinson at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Creek, and Deer Park at Clear Falls at 6 PM. Ball at Goose Creek Memorial, Iowa Colony at state-ranked Friendswood, and South Houston at Santa Fe begin at 6:30 PM, while Wheatley at Hitchcock starts at 7 PM.

The Rockets are at the Spurs at 8:30 PM. The game will be live on Prime Video.

Saturday: The college football schedule begins with Rice at Florida Atlantic at 11 AM (ESPNU), followed by Texas A&M at #13 Alabama at 2:30 PM (KTRK13), while Houston Christian at Lamar starts at 3 PM (ESPN+). Southeast Louisiana at Stephen F. Austin starts at 5 PM (ESPN+), with Prairie View at East Texas A&M kicking off at 6 PM (ESPN+). The evening concludes with an SEC clash between #7 Mississippi and #19 Texas at 6:30 PM (KTRK13), followed by #14 Houston at #10 Utah vying for a share of the Big 12 lead at 9:15 PM (ESPN).

The Rockets continue their brief road trip, facing the Hawks at 7:30 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage with the pregame show at 7 PM.