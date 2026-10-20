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One Last Friday Volleyball Dance

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

Friday marks the end of the high school volleyball regular season, as bi-district round matches begin on October 29. The postseason picture will be clear on Saturday morning, allowing coaches to prepare their teams for what they hope will be a long postseason run.

Wednesday: College football is on the slate as New Mexico State visits Sam Houston State at 7 PM (ESPN2). 

The Rockets start the 2026-27 regular season with a 7:30 PM visit from the Mavericks. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 6:30 PM with the pregame show. 

Thursday: In volleyball action, YWCPA at La Marque and Angleton at Texas City both start at 6:30 PM. 

Friday: High school football begins at 7 PM with Clear Brook at Clear Spring (Challenger Columbia), Clear Falls at Clear Creek, Deer Park at Dickinson, Friendswood at Angleton, Hitchcock at La Marque, Baytown Lee at Santa Fe, and Dayton at Texas City.

The final Friday of the high school volleyball regular season starts at 4:15 with Barbers Hill at Clear Springs, followed by Dickinson at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Creek, and Deer Park at Clear Falls at 6 PM. Ball at Goose Creek Memorial, Iowa Colony at state-ranked Friendswood, and South Houston at Santa Fe begin at 6:30 PM, while Wheatley at Hitchcock starts at 7 PM. 

The Rockets are at the Spurs at 8:30 PM. The game will be live on Prime Video. 

Saturday: The college football schedule begins with Rice at Florida Atlantic at 11 AM (ESPNU), followed by Texas A&M at #13 Alabama at 2:30 PM (KTRK13), while Houston Christian at Lamar starts at 3 PM (ESPN+). Southeast Louisiana at Stephen F. Austin starts at 5 PM (ESPN+), with Prairie View at East Texas A&M kicking off at 6 PM (ESPN+). The evening concludes with an SEC clash between #7 Mississippi and #19 Texas at 6:30 PM (KTRK13), followed by #14 Houston at #10 Utah vying for a share of the Big 12 lead at 9:15 PM (ESPN). 

The Rockets continue their brief road trip, facing the Hawks at 7:30 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage with the pregame show at 7 PM. 

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

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