Spotlight Falls on Cowboys

Texans fans will have Sunday to ponder why their team is struggling, as Houston is on bye. That leaves the Cowboys alone and free from local TV blackout when they take on the Cardinals at AT&T Stadium.

Sunday: With the Texans off, the Cowboys have the NFL stage to themselves when they host the Cardinals at noon. KRIV26 will have the game live.

Monday: In girls’ basketball scrimmages, Hitchcock is at Thurgood Marshall at 5:30 PM, while La Marque at Texas City is at 6 PM.

The Rockets host the Celtics at 7:30 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 7 PM with the pregame show.

Tuesday: Among the girls’ basketball teams scrimmaging are Clear Brook at Bridgeland, Clear Falls at Klein Forest, Clear Springs at Pearland, and Dickinson at La Porte. Friendswood will have a team scrimmage. Times for the scrimmages have not been announced.