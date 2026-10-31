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Spotlight Falls on Cowboys

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

Texans fans will have Sunday to ponder why their team is struggling, as Houston is on bye. That leaves the Cowboys alone and free from local TV blackout when they take on the Cardinals at AT&T Stadium.

Sunday: With the Texans off, the Cowboys have the NFL stage to themselves when they host the Cardinals at noon. KRIV26 will have the game live.

Monday: In girls’ basketball scrimmages, Hitchcock is at Thurgood Marshall at 5:30 PM, while La Marque at Texas City is at 6 PM.

The Rockets host the Celtics at 7:30 PM. Space City Home Network begins coverage at 7 PM with the pregame show. 

Tuesday: Among the girls’ basketball teams scrimmaging are Clear Brook at Bridgeland, Clear Falls at Klein Forest, Clear Springs at Pearland, and Dickinson at La Porte. Friendswood will have a team scrimmage. Times for the scrimmages have not been announced.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

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