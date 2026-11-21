GALVESTON, TX – The University of Texas, Medical Branch, Galveston (UTMB) has admitted the illegal death of a research subject in an unpublished report obtained via the Freedom of Information Act by a National Watchdog Group.

SAEN, an Ohio-based national watchdog that monitors the nation’s research facilities for fraud and animal abuse, has now filed a federal complaint and is calling upon the U. S Dept. of Agriculture to launch an investigation.

SAEN is charging University of Texas Medical Branch (Galveston) staff negligence led to an avoidable death during the sterilization of an animal enclosure.

Apparently, SAEN explained, UTMB staff failed to remove a hamster from an enclosure, which was then autoclaved (sterilized). Autoclaves sterilize enclosures with heat, meaning that this hamster died horribly, being cooked to death.

The SAEN Federal Complaint, which includes the damning UTMB report, is available at:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zCU2ZjmyfWAynQ4k_Hhiapxcd17yyruV/view?usp=sharing

The SAEN complaint alleges UTMB staff violated federal regulations for animal handling and personnel qualifications.

“Due to the incompetence and negligence of UTMB staff, this hamster was literally cooked to death as the enclosure was sterilized. This horrific incident cannot be ignored by the USDA. UTMB must be punished,” said Michael A. Budkie, A.H.T., SAEN’s executive director.

“The fatal carelessness of UTMB staff is utterly inexcusable, and incomprehensible. This negligence demonstrates a total disregard for the animals held at UTMB, and must be punished,” Budkie added.