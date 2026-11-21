HOUSTON, TX – A confidential Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) report, obtained via Freedom of Information Act, admits that an incompetent employee failed to euthanize an animal before dissection began and the animal “regained consciousness” during “tissue collection.”

According to SAEN, an Ohio-based national watchdog that monitors the nation’s research facilities for illegal activities, a BCM researcher failed to perform a required secondary euthanasia procedure, allowing the animal to survive.

The situation was remedied by cervical dislocation, breaking the animal’s neck, reports SAEN.

BCM Senior Vice President and Dean of Research, Carolyn L. Smith admitted the misdeed in a report filed with the National Institutes of Health’s Office of Laboratory Animal Welfare.

SAEN has contacted BCM President Jakub Tolar, M.D., insisting on the firing of the incompetent lab worker. An administrative complaint has been filed with President Tolar.

The scathing complaint, which includes the damning BCM report is available at: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Q70R1YRgVdCp9Yj00VfAqNUB9wbbAt3A/view?usp=sharing

“A living animal who was capable of feeling pain, became conscious as pieces were being cut off of his/her body, without anesthesia. Because one BCM staff member was either too incompetent or too unconcerned, a living, breathing, sensitive animal became awake and aware as their body was being disassembled. The remedy for this heinous situation was to instead break the neck of the now conscious animal,” said Michael A. Budkie, A.H.T., executive director at SAEN.

“President Tolar, this incident is a blot on Baylor’s reputation. This failure proves that BCM staff is so inept that they cannot even kill an animal correctly,” Budkie added.

“If you take action, and terminate this incompetent abuser of animals that will mean you are taking a stance for scientific integrity and that Baylor does not simply consider animals to be disposable. If you fail to act it will mean that you are unconcerned with scien