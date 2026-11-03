Home NewsCommunityEventsSanta’s Wonderland brings Christmas magic to life with FREE family fun at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s 
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Santa’s Wonderland brings Christmas magic to life with FREE family fun at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s 

by Publisher
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A beloved holiday tradition featuring FREE photos with Santa, kids’ activities and unforgettable family experiences

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Oct. 26, 2026) – Santa Claus is making his festive return to Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, where family holiday traditions come to life and Christmas memories are made.

Santa makes his grand arrival on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s locations across the U.S. and Canada, kicking off the Christmas season. Beginning Sunday, Nov. 8, and continuing through Christmas Eve, Santa’s Wonderland will feature FREE studio-quality photos with Santa, kids’ crafts and holiday giveaways.

Santa’s magical arrival celebration
With sleigh bells ringing and excitement filling the air, Santa will make his grand entrance at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s locations on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. local time. Families are invited to share in the wonder of the season at this FREE outdoor Christmas celebration featuring seasonal treats, festive holiday cheer and a FREE Mini Reindeer Plush giveaway while supplies last.

An annual holiday tradition
Since 2008, Santa’s Wonderland has become a beloved holiday tradition at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, providing millions of free holiday photos and creating countless happy memories for kids of all ages. Now entering its 18th season, Santa’s Wonderland continues to be the ultimate destination for free holiday magic, joyful memories and family fun.

Free festive family fun
Starting Sunday, Nov. 8, families can visit Santa’s Wonderland in-store to receive a FREE 4×6 studio-quality photo with Santa, as well as a FREE shareable video. Additional photo packages are available for purchase, with CLUB Members receiving 20% off.

Visitors can enjoy special holiday giveaways during weekday visits while supplies last, including:

  • Santa Ornament Crafts: Nov. 9 through Nov. 27 
  • Bass Sticker-By-Number Sheet: Nov. 30 through Dec. 18

Santa’s Wonderland offers plenty of ways for youngsters to embrace the holiday spirit. Kids can enjoy festive crafts and interactive activities, then drop off a letter in Santa’s mailbox. Those who include an email address with their letter will receive a merry message back from Santa.

Schedule your magical moment
Families can take advantage of FREE reservations, available up to seven days in advance. By reserving a time online at basspro.com/santa or cabelas.com/santa, guests can enjoy a smoother holiday experience and spend more time creating lasting Christmas memories. Walk-ins are always welcome and will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additional FREE Santa experiences
Looking for even more holiday fun? Families can enjoy these additional FREE experiences with Santa throughout the season.

Christmas Tales: At 5 p.m. on Tuesdays from Nov. 10 to Dec. 22, experience story time with Santa and Mrs. Claus as they read Christmas classics to families. Following story time, Santa will take a photo with all participating families. Separate reservations are required and open seven days in advance.

Merry Morning Breakfast: At 9 a.m. on Dec. 5, gather for a festive breakfast with Santa and his helpers. Separate reservations are required, with a maximum of 4 individuals per family. Each family will take home a FREE Santa hat cup and 4×6 photo. Reservations open Nov. 28.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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