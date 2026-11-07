Dickinson Music Enrichment Center and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Join Together for Free Native Heritage Month Celebration

Dickinson’s own Sunday Morning headlines at 6:00 p.m., alongside Indigenous cultural performances, youth musicians, family activities, a Youth Makers Market, free Native frybread, and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church’s “Not Your Last Supper” Thanksgiving Dinner.

DICKINSON, TEXAS — November 3, 2026 — The Dickinson Music Enrichment Center (TDMEC), in cooperation with Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, invites families throughout Galveston County and Greater Houston to attend the 2026 Native Heritage Month Celebration on Sunday, November 15, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 4613 Highway 3 in Dickinson, Texas.

This free, family-friendly event will bring together Indigenous cultural performers, youth musicians, young entrepreneurs, artists, and community organizations for an afternoon of cultural appreciation, live entertainment, food, and fellowship. More than 300 attendees are anticipated.

DICKINSON’S OWN SUNDAY MORNING HEADLINES AT 6:00 P.M.

Taking top billing at this year’s celebration is Sunday Morning, Dickinson’s own youth garage band, performing as part of the Dickinson Youth Music Ensemble (DYME). Sunday Morning will take the stage at 6:00 p.m., bringing an energetic musical finale to the day’s festivities. The young musicians will showcase their talent, energy, and creativity, demonstrating the opportunities that arise when students have access to music education, mentorship, and meaningful performance experiences.

HONORING HERITAGE THROUGH MUSIC, DANCE, AND COMMUNITY

Held in recognition of National Native American Heritage Month, the celebration honors the histories, traditions, and contributions of Indigenous peoples while encouraging cultural understanding and community connections. In addition to headliners Sunday Morning, featured performers and participating groups include Instituto de Arte Nokali, Houston Aztec Dance & Drum, Indigenous ACE, Sin Pausa Foundation, and Galveston County Marching Thunder. The celebration will feature cultural dance, drumming, youth musical performances, and artistic presentations throughout the afternoon.

FREE THANKSGIVING DINNER AND NATIVE FRYBREAD

In the spirit of hospitality and community service, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church will present its “Not Your Last Supper” Thanksgiving Dinner in cooperation with TDMEC’s Native Heritage Month Celebration. Attendees will be invited to enjoy a free Thanksgiving dinner alongside free Native frybread meals as part of the day’s festivities. This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of TDMEC and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church to bringing neighbors together, supporting families, and creating a welcoming environment where everyone can participate regardless of financial circumstances.

YOUTH MAKERS MARKET AND FAMILY ACTIVITIES

The celebration offers activities and entertainment for children, teens, and adults, including:

• Youth Makers Market: Young entrepreneurs selling handmade jewelry, artwork, crafts, accessories, snacks, and other creative products.

• Face painting for children and families.

• Airbrush art and designs.

• Caricature artists offering personalized drawings.

• Balloon art and entertainment.

• Children’s games and interactive activities.

• Hands-on art activities.

• Money Wall fundraising activity supporting TDMEC’s free youth music programs.

• Art Guitar Raffle: Opportunities to win a uniquely decorated art guitar, with raffle tickets connected to Money Wall contributions.

Children’s activities and activity services will remain open until 6:00 p.m., with prize drawings and activity pulls taking place throughout the afternoon.

A SHARED COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITY

The Dickinson Music Enrichment Center was founded in honor of Ziyanna Jones, a young clarinet section leader whose life was tragically cut short. Today, TDMEC provides free instrumental music instruction, mentorship, youth leadership development, and performance opportunities to students throughout Galveston County and surrounding communities.

“This celebration represents what can happen when organizations come together with a shared commitment to serving their community,” said Charles Marcus, Executive Director of TDMEC. “Working in cooperation with Holy Trinity Episcopal Church allows us to celebrate Indigenous heritage, showcase the talents of our young people, and welcome families to enjoy music, culture, and a Thanksgiving meal together. We want everyone to feel that they belong.”

EVENT INFORMATION

Event: 2026 Native Heritage Month Celebration

Presented by: The Dickinson Music Enrichment Center, in cooperation with Holy Trinity Episcopal Church

Headlining Musical Act: Dickinson’s own Sunday Morning (DYME), performing at 6:00 p.m.

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 4613 Highway 3, Dickinson, TX 77539

Admission: Free and open to the public

Event highlights: Indigenous cultural performances, youth musicians, Youth Makers Market, free Native frybread, “Not Your Last Supper” Thanksgiving Dinner, children’s games, face painting, airbrush art, caricatures, balloon art, Money Wall, art guitar raffle, and family activities.

Volunteer Information: https://www.tdmec.org/volunteer

Sponsorship Information: https://www.tdmec.org/nhmc-sponsor

Sponsorship Contact: sponsorship@tdmec.org