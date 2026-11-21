By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Christmas joy enraptured me as I spent an evening with the Houston Chamber Choir while they rehearsed for their upcoming Christmas 2026 concerts, “The Holly and the Ivy.”

Rehearsal began with Artistic Director Betsy Cook Weber giving a few instructions. Then she asked the choir to begin, and suddenly rapturous, melodic voices surrounded me. The unison of the 25-plus voices was sublime, and I couldn’t tell which section I enjoyed most: the altos, sopranos, tenors or basses. Their voices blended so marvelously that I was astounded.

Looking closely at the singers, I was amazed at their capacity to create such beautiful, crisp, clear sounds while their faces remained calm and serene. Some singers used graceful, slight hand gestures to indicate both the high and low notes of the melody and the kinesthetic energy of the song. Later, choir members explained that using their hands adds a sense of movement to their singing and to their musical experience.

I thought I heard a British accent as they enunciated words in some of the carols. As the director explained, I was hearing correctly. “It is all British-inspired music,” said Weber. Carols from Ireland, England, Canada, the Caribbean, the US and even Java make up the 70-minute Christmas show.

Before the rehearsal, several choir members took the time to help me understand “Huron Carol,” a Canadian song that is part of the medley of Christmas songs they were rehearsing. As a Christmas carol, it is a spiritual reflection on the birth of Christ and the tranquility of the night he was born, adapted to the culture of the Huron-Wendat people.

The lyrics were written by a Jesuit missionary in Ontario. They describe Christ’s birth in a deciduous forest, with hunters visiting the baby Jesus rather than shepherds visiting a desert manger. The magi are depicted as chiefs who bring gifts of fox and beaver pelts. “Huron Carol” is a beloved and often performed song in many parts of North America.

The choir sings a cappella, which adds to the divine quality of the listener’s experience. It takes impressive musical talent to sing without instrumental accompaniment, and the Houston Chamber Choir delivers. Each singer is a professional vocalist who lives in the greater Houston metropolitan area.

The vocalists bring their voices to performance quality through hours of practice at home. One said that, to avoid upsetting his neighbors, he practices in his car. Another endures the mean stares of his two Chihuahuas, and a third shared that his wife has memorized all the most difficult parts because he goes over them so frequently.

Singing bass is Professor Fasnacht, who teaches music at College of the Mainland and Lone Star College. This is his first year with the choir, and he is impressed with the caliber and dedication of its members.

“People are professional. They come prepared and ready to go,” said Fasnacht.

As I continued to listen, I found myself on a journey through time and space, encountering the happiness and joy of the holiday season, and I dreaded having to leave. My feelings matched what the artistic director said she hoped attendees would experience.

“I think they will be fascinated with the various sounds, and I hope they feel happy and glad they came,” said Weber.

In its 32nd season, the Grammy-winning Houston Chamber Choir will perform in Galveston for the first time. The choir will bring its Christmas concert, “The Holly and the Ivy,” to Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston on December 4.

“The architecture and acoustics are really, really lovely at Trinity. It’s lively and clear. I can’t wait to have us sing in there,” said Weber.

As an added holiday delight, the choir will be joined for part of the concert by Gamelan of the New Moon, a Houston-based ensemble specializing in traditional Javanese music. Choir members are excited to combine their talents with those of the Javanese musicians. The ensemble is mostly instrumental, with an emphasis on percussion and woodwinds crafted in the traditional Javanese style.

To buy tickets for the choir’s first-ever Galveston performance, please visit: https://www.houstonchamberchoir.org/2026-2027/the-holly-and-the-ivy

If you are interested in the concert but cannot attend on December 4, the choir will also perform in Houston on December 5 and 6. Tickets for those performances are available online.