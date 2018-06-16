BE THE CHANGE

First I would really like to thank all my faithful readers and people who always give me feedback and express to me the encouragement that they get from my articles. It is you who we do this for. Thank you for reading. Being that this Sunday is Father’s Day it would only be fitting for me to talk to the men of our community. I would like to talk to you about Being the Change You Want to See. We, as men, have to realize the power of influence and authority that we have through Christ that can impact our atmosphere with change. We have to recognize the Enemy’s plan is to still kill and destroy. But we have to fight the good fight of faith against him. Do you know that if he can take men out of the equation that our women and children can be more easily persuaded? We have the example of Adam and Eve in the Garden. That plan of The Enemy is still his plan today. James 2:14-16 in summary says “Faith without works is dead” So I believe as mighty men of God we have to put our faith to work and fight for our families and for this next generation. When you look at the news today, you can easily see how the Enemy has influenced our children. As the wiser generation, it is some times hard to comprehend and we have no words. But saying nothing is still saying something. It is time we stand up for our children and put action to what we believe. A lot of you know my testimony and for those of you who don’t let me tell you. I was one of those teens who people don’t want to deal with today. But, if I had a mentor or someone to show me there was a better way, my life would be completely different. No child can control the environment they were born into. It is our job as fathers and as members of the community to train them. We, as men of God, have to start Being that Change we want to see in our kids. Lets stop only being witnesses and saying, “Well that is none of my business.” or “I will pray for them”. We can change this generation one man to one child at a time. I charge you today to find a child and teach them what their absent fathers cannot. Begin to take more time with your own children and listen beyond their words. BE THE CHANGE YOU WANT TO SEE. Because guess what fellas, like it or not, at the end of the day, what goes on in our homes and our spheres of influence falls directly on us. So my question to you is this; are you truly being the change that you would like to see? If you are not , figure out what changes you need to make so that you are being the change you want to see and then act on it. Your family is dependent on you. Your community needs you. As your brother, I need you as well. I am not always as strong as I portray myself to be and at times I need a brother to hold me up and I am willing to admit that. So starting today, lets do what God has called us to do. BE THE CHANGE YOU WANT TO SEE.