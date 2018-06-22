COLLEGE OF THE MAINLAND BOARD MEETING

Notice/Agenda of Regular Meeting The Board of Trustees College of the Mainland Texas City – La Marque Chamber Office Monday, June 25, 2018 9702 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX 77591 A Regular Meeting of the Board of Trustees of College of the Mainland will be held Monday, June 25, 2018, beginning at 12:30 PM in the Texas City – La Marque Chamber Office. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are as listed below.

The items listed in this notice may be considered in any order at the discretion of the Chair or Board and items listed for closed session discussion may be discussed and/or approved in open session and vice versa as permitted by law. Unless removed from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time. 1. Call to Order 2. Pledge of Allegiance (American Flag), Texas Pledge & a Moment of Silence 3. Roll Call & Determination of Quorum 4. Minutes A. Consideration of and Possible action to Approve the Full Board Minutes of Thursday, May 31, 2018 5.

Comments from the Community Note: A citizen desiring to appear before the Board of Trustees shall complete an application with the Board Clerk prior to the start of the meeting and shall indicate the topic about which they wish to speak. Time allotted each citizen or organization shall be limited to five minutes. Delegations of more than five (5) persons shall appoint one person to present their views before the Board. Let me also note that the Board may stop any speaker who makes complaints or charges or personal attacks against any specific trustee or employee and require that speaker to resume his or her comments only in closed session as permitted under the personnel exception to the Texas Ope B. Professional Council – Amber Lummus C. Classified Council – Amanda Garza 7. Consent Agenda Items A. Human Resources Committee 1. Consideration of and Possible Action on the Minutes of Thursday, May 31, 2018 2. Appointment Nomination(s) a. Consideration of and Possible Action on the Appointment of Sandra Coleman to the Position of Assistant Professor of Math, Math & Science Department b. Consideration of and Possible Action on the Appointment of Theresa Henry to the Position of Associate Degree Nursing Faculty, Nursing Department c. Consideration of and Possible Action on the Appointment of Roberto Regas to the Position of Academic Advisor, Student Success Center d. Consideration of and Possible Action on the Appointment of Tonita Touchstone, Teacher – Lab School Child Care, Child Lab School Department 3. Tenure a. Consideration of and Possible Action on Approval of Tenure for Mr. Douglas Alvarez, Assistant Professor of Psychology 4. Consideration of and Possible Approval of the Non-Contractual Positions Hiring Report B. Policy Committee 1. Consideration of and Possible Action on the Minutes of Thursday, May 31, 2018 2. Consideration of and Possible Action on the Revision(s) of Local Policies a. BBH(LOCAL) – Board Member-Conventions, Conferences and Workshops b. BDB (Local) Board Meetings-Public Participation c. BFA (Local) – Chief Executive Officer-Qualifications and Duties d. DGC (Local) – Employee Rights and Privileges – Employee Rights and Privileges – Academic Freedom and Responsibilities e. DN (Local) – Personnel Positions f. EA (Local) – Academic Year and Calendar g. EGA (Local) – Academic Achievement–Grading and Credit h. EGB (Local) – Academic Achievement–Class Rank and Honors i. FK (Local) – Student Activities C. Finance/Audit Committee 1. Consideration of and Possible Action on the Minutes of Thursday, May 31, 2018 2. Consideration of and Possible Action on Approval to Award Contract 18-24 to Education Advisory Board (EAB) in an Amount Not-to-Exceed of $380,208.10 over a Five (5) Year Period for Student Success Management Software to be Paid from Fund Balance and Title V Grant 3. Consideration of and Possible Action on Approval of Increase to Contract 18-06 with The Lee Group from $200,000 to $250,000, with Additional Funds to be Paid from Fund Balance Approved By the Board of Trustees on January 21, 2018 8. Consideration of and Possible Approval of the New Non-Credit Certificate, Massage Therapy 9. Monthly Investment and Financial Report(s) May 2018 10. Board Report A. Miscellaneous Updates 11. President’s Report A. Board of Trustees Handbook – DRAFT B. Co-Requisite Update C. Miscellaneous Updates 12. Consideration of and Possible Action to Order an Election to be held on November 6, 2018, to Request Voter Authorization for the Issuance of General Obligation Bonds in the Amount of $162,500,000 for Capital Projects; to Designate the Location of Polling Places and the Hours the Polls shall be Open Presentation of Bond Advisory Committee Recommendation 13. Adjournment to closed or executive session pursuant to Texas Government Code Sections 551.071, 551.072, and 551.074, the Open Meetings Act.* 14. Reconvene in Open Meeting 15. Possible Action on Agenda Items, Including Closed Session Matters 16. Adjourn *If, during the course of the meeting, discussion of any item on the agenda should be held in a closed meeting, the Board reserves the right to conduct a closed meeting in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551, Subchapters D and E, including but not limited to the following provisions; 1)Section 551.071-consultation with attorney, 2)Section 551.072-deliberation regarding real property, 3) Section 551.073-deliberation regarding prospective gifts, 4)Section 551.074-deliberation regarding personnel matters, and/or complaints against school personnel, 5)Section 551.082-deliberation regarding student disciplinary matters and/or complaints against personnel and/or, 6)Section 551.087-deliberation regarding economic development negotiations. Before any closed meeting is convened, the presiding officer will publicly identify the section or sections of the Act authorizing the closed meeting. All final votes, actions, or decisions will be taken in open meeting. The notice for this meeting was posted in compliance with the Texas Open Meeting Act on, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 3:00 P.M.