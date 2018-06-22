SIGNS OF HOPE FISH FRY SATURDAY

If you got your paper early, Lucky You! You still have time to make it to the St. George Episcopal Church Fish Fry! There is no charge – just a chance to join with friends and neighbors and enjoy the healing powers of a shared community. Games and prizes; fund for kids and grown ups alike! Make new friends, relax – laugh – be creative – and feel the air of HOPE as it wafts through the summer night.

Sometimes it takes a catastrophe like Harvey to remind us of our better selves. Sometimes it doesn’t take anything but a little get together to allow us to share our gratitude that we have come this far after Harvey’s soaking! There is still great need of course and that is why it is all the more important to join in and become restored by God’s love and the knowledge that you contribute to the overall well being of our county – just be showing up.

St. George’s is so very reminiscent of The Little Engine That Could. The outreach accomplished by this little church is truly astounding. No unlike so many other forms of outreach, a closer look brings a smile and a question…How? From sending HOPE in the form of hand painted signs far and wide, to community cooking classes, to helping rebuild a Boy Scout’s Troop, to bringing 1800 Signs of Hope to help the worst hit and most vulnerable of our communities still recovering from Harvey’s devastation. There are amazing and wonderful miracles surrounding this little church and it’s Pastor; Pastor Robin Reeves. The feeling is palpable as you step on to the grounds; you just know you are in a special place where NO has no power. The Garden of Hope is another endeavor designed to: Create a sense of community, Empower students to have choices in their food, Teach nutrition, sustainability, organic gardening, teaming and responsibility, Get kids growing food for kids, Grow enough food to sell, Provide cooking classes with harvests and be fully organic and sustainable. The Garden of HOPE After-School Club meets at 3 pm on the first Tuesday of every month.

In cooperation with Galveston County Long Term Recovery, St George’s is bringing in 1800 persons – young and old – to help repair homes all throughout Galveston County. Each will receive a HOPE hand painted sign and a bracelet. The sign will be a gift from them to the home owners on the homes they actually restore. The bracelet is to remind them that they are seen as Signs of Hope, not just volunteers. St Georges is about building HOPE through community and sharing resources. Pastor Robin is also hosting 60 young people from Episcopal Churches all over the country next week and will be challenging them to come work with the 1800 Signs of Hope to help those persons in our communities that are the most vulnerable. Each young person will be asked to name the HOPE they see in the world and in each other – an exercise each of us would benefit from!

And on June 5th, Pastor Robin will be travelling to Austin to hear The Most Reverend, Bishop Michael Curry speak at the Episcopal Church General Convention. If you did not hear Bishop Curry speak on Love at the Royal wedding, you can go to https://www.stgeorgestc.org/ and hear the sermon in its entirety. Services are held Sunday mornings at 8:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and everyone is welcome.