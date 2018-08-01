MARKET BIO- ANN PEACOCK

The Village at Tuscan Lakes would like to present Nana’s Knits owner Ann Peacock. Ann first showed an interest in learning how to knit in her early teens. She had often watched her mother sit knitting each evening making her sweaters, cardigans, socks, hats, scarves and gloves. The weather was cold all year round so warm hand knit clothes were needed. Eventually, she was able to start herself off with a hat and scarf. After a while, she became proficient enough to knit for herself. She continued to knit for her children, their children and now great grand-children. All appreciated and cherished by everyone. She now has a new vehicle to offer her hand knitted goods through craft shows and markets which she has been attending for the past 10 years. She has a new following that return each year to purchase her items for a new baby or a larger size or a gift for a baby shower. She hopes to continue knitting for several more years as it is a very rewarding hobby to be able to offer an item handmade that is unique.

Please stop by and visit Nana’s Knits at The Village at Tuscan Lakes, The Club, 1610 Tuscan Village Drive, League City, Texas 77573 on September 29, 2018 from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM. Free to public and free parking. There will also be food trucks so no need to cook, we will have your meal ready and waiting for you to enjoy on site or to take home with you.