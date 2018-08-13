It is almost time for the kids to go back to school or off to a university, and for the summer season to draw to a close. What did you do to celebrate the summer season? When was the last time you did something just for fun? It might be something others consider childish. It could be something silly or out of character for you. Are you with me here? I’m not talking about a nice night at the movies and a good dinner, although those can be quite fun. I’m talking about the kind of fun that little kids have when they see a mud puddle. The kind of fun that causes them to want to play in the rain with their spirits flying free as a bird! They don’t care if their hair gets messed up, or their shirt gets wet, or their make-up runs. In fact, that just makes it “funner”… yes, I said funner. There are so many simple pleasures that are still there for us to enjoy, if we would just allow ourselves to be a little funner at times. I hope it rains soon. Who is going to dance with me in it? I dare you. In fact I triple dog dare you! Be careful. I may be making some mud pies and one might slip! End you summer season with some fun and silliness. It will be time for the back to usual routine very soon!