A HEADS UP FOR TIKI ISLAND AND HITCHCOCK

Public Invited to Appeal on Flood Maps in Portions of Galveston County, TX

New preliminary flood risk information and updated Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRM) are available for review by residents and business owners in the City of Hitchcock, Village of Tiki Island, and unincorporated areas of Galveston County. Officials encourage property owners to review the latest information to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements. Community stakeholders can identify any concerns or questions about the information provided and participate in appeal and comment periods for the maps.

The new flood risk information and FIRM resulted from a long-term flood study lead by a team of local community, state, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials. Significant community review has already taken place, including flood risk open houses, where residents and business owners in the affected counties were able to learn more about the new preliminary flood risk information and view the maps.

The detailed digital maps show current flood hazards and replace flood maps that are based on outdated studies and technology.

The deadlines for submitting appeals for these are September 18, 2018.

Property owners can submit an appeal if they perceive that modeling or data used to create the map is technically or scientifically incorrect. An appeal must include technical information, such as hydraulic or hydrologic data, to support the claim. Appeals must be submitted through the office of the county or local community floodplain administrator.

If property owners see incorrect information that does not change the flood hazard information—such as a missing or misspelled road name or an incorrect corporate boundary—they can submit a written notification regarding that as well.

In addition to viewing the preliminary maps at their local floodplain administrator’s office, residents and business owners may:

View the preliminary flood maps online:

o http://maps.riskmap6.com/TX/Galveston/

Use a live chat service about flood maps at http://go.usa.gov/r6C and click on the “Live Chat” icon

and click on the “Live Chat” icon Contact a FEMA Map Specialist by calling 1-877-FEMA-MAP (1-877-336-2627) or by email at FEMAMapSpecialist@riskmapcds.com

The next step in the mapping process is the resolution of all appeals. Once they are resolved, FEMA will notify communities of the effective date of the final maps.