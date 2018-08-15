NOT JUST ANY OLD DAY CARE

In a short amount of time, Aww Better Child Care Center has gone from a tedious rebuilding process to becoming one of Galveston County’s best new sites for area youth to experience a daily buffet of developing life skills while gaining self-confidence.

Located at 312 Volney Street in La Marque, Aww Better Child Care Center is co-owned by Tanya Nolan and Kimberly Crawford and is the second center the duo has opened. Having already built a successful center in Galveston, the two now have over 13,000 square feet of love that includes goats, miniature horses and hens along with go-carts, a regulation basketball court and a swimming pool.

However, it is the care and attention that children from six weeks old thru 12 years of age that makes Aww Better Child Care Center stand out.

“At least three times a week, we have each of the children look in the mirror and say, ‘I love you’ to themselves,” said Nolan. “They feel awkward at first but as they continue doing it, they say it with more confidence.”

The center also provides daily meditation sessions and morning affirmations that help boost the confidence of the children. An area-known singer, Nolan uses her musical background to formulate a positive backdrop for the children to thrive throughout the day. From the moment one steps into the lobby, calming music allows them to be at ease, while Fridays brings New Orleans Jazz into the forefront.

“It’s not just a daycare center,” said Nolan. “I’m about making a difference, and it’s a blessing to see the total difference we have made in such a short time. The parents see the positive change in the kids.”

Aww Better Child Care Center has a well-trained professional staff that is required to take classes to improve their skills. Among the security enhancements are 32 individual cameras and a tightly enforced process that assures parents that their children are safe at all times.

Saturday’s grand opening had more than 500 people in attendance as the center gave away school supplies to over 500 area families. The day included laser tag, monster trucks and bounce houses and was highlighted by appearances from Elmo and Superman.

Aww Better Child Care Center is open from 6:00am to 6:30pm Monday through Saturday and 8:00am to 5:00pm on Sunday.