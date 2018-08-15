RAIN, RAIN GO AWAY!

Hitchcock’s Good Ole Days is a weekend many people all around Galveston County and Beyond look forward to all year. And this year was no different. As we greeting people coming in on Friday evening, we met families from Alvin, Tiki Island, Pearland and one couple from Navasota that swears they come every year for the vendors the music and the BB-Q . “Just the cookers alone make it worth the drive. But the wife loves to visit all the craft booths too and the kids come for the music and the nachos.”

Unfortunately, although the parade went off without a hitch and there was a great crowd on Friday night, a short but productive shower Saturday morning left vendors scattering to protect their wares and by noon, there was little left

but mud puddles.

Photos by: Tammy Lee Warren