THE POST COMMUNITY CALENDAR

On Friday new University Of Houston Clear Lake students will be able to participate in an all-day program entitled #AreYouReadyForTHIS? The program, which is put together by the university’s student success center, prepares new students for the expectations of college and readies them with the skills needed to succeed. –Photo Courtesy UHCL.

Galveston County

County Commissioners meet the first and third Tuesday of every month –August 7, 21, 2018 1:30pm at County Courthouse, 722 Moody, Galveston

Bayou Vista

City Council meets the last Tuesday of every month –August 28, 2018, 6:30pm at the Community Center, 783 “C” Marlin

Clear Lake Shores

City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month –August 7, 21, 2018, 7:00pm at the Club House, 931 Cedar

Dickinson

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month –August 14, 28, 2018, 7:00pm at City Hall, 4403 State Highway 3.

Friendswood

City Council meets the first Monday of every month –August 6, 2018, 4:30pm at City Hall, 910 South Friendswood Drive

Galveston

City Council meets the last Thursday of every month –August 30, 2018, 1:00pm at City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 823 Rosenberg

Hitchcock

City Commission meets the third Monday of every month –August 20, 2018, 6:30pm at City Hall, 7423 State Highway 6

Kemah

City Council meets the first and third Wednesday of every month – August 8, 22, 2018, 7:00pm at City Hall, 1401 State Highway 146

La Marque

City Council meets the second Monday of every month –August 13, 2018, 6:00pm at City Hall, 1109-B Bayou Road

League City

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month – August 14, 28, 2018, 6:00pm at City Council Chambers, 200 West Walker St.

Santa Fe

City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of every month, -August 9, 23, 2018 7:00pm at City Hall, 12002 State Highway 6

Texas City

City Commissioners meet the first and third Wednesday of every month, – August 8, 22, 2018, 5:00pm at City Hall, 1801 9th Avenue North

Other Events

38th Annual Galveston College Student Art Exhibition

–May 3, 2018 to September 28, 2018 at Galveston College, 4015 Avenue Q in Galveston. This exhibition will feature a variety of art including paintings, ceramics and mixed media. For more information, call 409-944-1320.

27th Anniversary Celebration

–August 18, 2018, 6:00pm at Bay Area Harbour Playhouse, 3803 SH-3 in Dickinson. Come out to celebrate the theater’s anniversary, complete with a silent auction, dinner and a show—“From Hollywood to Broadway”. Tickets cost $35 and to purchase a ticket call 281-337-7469 or go online to www.eventbrite.com/. For more information, go online to harbourtheater.com/ or call 281-337-7469.

Business Building Breakfast

–August 23, 2018, 8:30am to 10:30am at ACU of Texas, 1095 League City Parkway in League City. Come out to hear guest speaker Lisa Court, Director Of Development for Shriner’s Hospital For Children, Galveston. Go to the League City chamber to RSVP. For more information, call the chamber at 281-338-7339.

Shrimp Boil

–August 24, 2018, 6:30pm to 10:00pm at Nessler Park, 1800 5th Avenue North in Texas City. Come out to enjoy this event, which will include food and entertainment, including the Pee Wee Bowen Band and Thomas Dickerson. Tickets in advance cost $25, tickets at the door cost $30 and a child’s hot dog meal costs $5. For more information, call the Texas City-La Marque Chamber at 409-935-1408.

An Evening With Reckless Kelly

–August 25, 2018, 6:00pm to 10:00pm at Haak Vineyards & Winery, 6310 Avenue T in Santa Fe. Come out for an ALS benefit concert featuring Reckless Kelly and special guest Jake Worthington and enjoy a barbeque, other refreshments and a silent auction. Tickets cost $50 in advance and $60 at the door. To purchase advance tickets, go online to the Haak Vineyard & Winery website. For more information call the Texas City-La Marque Chamber at 409-935-1408 or call Haak Vineyards & Winery at 409-925-1401.

Coffee With The President

–August 28, 2018, 8:45am to 9:45am at UTMB’s League City Campus Hospital, 2240 Gulf Freeway South in League City. Come out to have a discussion with League City chamber president and CEO, Steve Paterson. Go to the League City chamber to RSVP. For more information, call the chamber at 281-338-7339.

United Way Galveston County Mainland Campaign Kickoff Lunch

–August 29, 2018, 11:30am to 1:00pm at Doyle Convention Center, 2010 5th Avenue North in Texas City. Come out to UWGCM’s campaign kickoff and help them continue their fight for the financial stability, health and education of every person. You can purchase tickets at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uwgcm-annual-campaign-kickoff-tickets-48660930152. For more information, contact UWGCM at 409-948-4211.

Dancing With The Stars Bay Area

–September 8, 2018, 6:30pm at South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Boulevard in League City. This event will pair five local celebrities to dance for the mirror ball trophy. Fans can get involved by donating an item for the silent auction, purchasing a ticket and/or voting. The proceeds will benefit the Bay Area Alliance For Youth & Families. For more information, go online to www.dancingwiththestarsbayarea.net or call 281-284-0370.

State Of Education Business Lunch

–September 12, 2018, 11:30am at Doyle Convention Center, 2010 5th Avenue North in Texas City. Come out to hear speakers Warren Nichols and Rodney Cavness. Advanced tickets are $25 and tickets at the door at $30. For more information, contact the Texas City-La Marque chamber at 409-935-1408.

Patriot Award Lunch

–September 14, 2018, 11:00am to 1:00pm at South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Boulevard in League City. Come out to this ceremony, which will celebrate local heroes. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non-members. RSPV to jane@leaguecitychamber.com. For more information, call the chamber at 281-338-7339.

Artisan and Home Décor Market

–September 29, 2018, 9:00am to 4:00pm at The Village of Tuscan Lakes The Clubhouse, 1610 Tuscan Village Drive in League City. Come out to see a variety of artisan hand-crafted home décor, seasonal, food and gift items. For more information, contact Lorre Prince at 832-557-5245.

La Marque Bayou Fest

–October 20, 2018 at Highland Bayou Park, 1991 Getty Road in La Marque. Come out to enjoy this event that will include a fishing tournament, arts and crafts, children’s activities and much more. The event is free and will feature entertainment by John Michael Montgomery, Clay Walker and the Pee Wee Bowen Band. For more information, call contact the Texas City-La Marque chamber at 409-935-1408.