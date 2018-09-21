PET THERAPY FOR DEPRESSION FIREFIGHTERS AND FIRST RESPONDERS GATHER TO HONOR FELLOW FIREFIGHTER
One of the most revealing aspects of Harvey was
how many pets were lost, rescued, returned…by
first responders, caring neighbors, and a whole
slew of people who have made a career of providing
aid and comfort to OPPs (other people’s
pets). One year after Harvey, we find that we are
still surrounded by reminders of Harvey and we
are finding out, those of us who suffered bumps
and bruises from the experience, are truly fortunate.
So many of our friends and neighbors are
still living in homes without walls; looking for jobs
that pay what their pre-Harvey job did; dealing
with medical issues like mold induced lung diseases
and depression.
For example, here is a quote from the American
Public Health Authority.
“The severity of Hurricane Katrina was far
exceeded by the considerable destruction,
devastation, displacement, and death left in
its aftermath. Some residents trapped in their
homes escaped to their roofs to await rescue.
From there, they watched as the remains of their
neighbors and loved ones floated through the
flooded streets. Some families were separated
into different places of refuge. Over a million
people were displaced and nearly 2,000 died.
Thousands were left traumatized. Those who remained
were unable to access basic resources
such as schools, shelters, and emergency services.
The heavy mental toll extended to those
who evacuated as well. Indeed, Katrina’s overwhelming
burden produced many stressors.
Survivors had to cope with profound loss, disrupted
social ties, and resulting surges in violence.
Mental health services were not widely
available. Thus, years later, the psychological
scars caused by Katrina continue to linger.”
Katrina was a humdinger, that’s for sure; and
so was Harvey for a large portion of our population
too. And just now we are starting to realize
the heavy impact Harvey had on the mental
health of those who caught the worst of the
storm. So how can we help?
The APHA also has some wonderful information
on how pets have a very positive impact on
depression. Currently, the number of rescued
pets has never been greater. There is an opportunity
to reach out and offer to cover the cost of
a pet adoption for a complete stranger. Here are
a few reasons why doing so is such a great idea.
If you’ve ever owned a pet, you already know
how much fun and affection they can bring. But
did you know that pets also come with some
pretty powerful mental and physical health benefits?
Dogs and cats in particular can reduce
stress, anxiety, and depression, ease loneliness,
encourage exercise and playfulness, and
even improve your cardiovascular health. Caring
for a dog can help children grow up more secure
and active or provide valuable companionship
for older adults. Perhaps most importantly,
though, a dog or cat can add real joy and unconditional
love to your life.
How can dogs help you cope with depression,
anxiety, and stress?
More than any other animal, dogs have evolved
to become acutely attuned to humans and our
behavior and emotions. While dogs are able to
understand many of the words we use, they’re
Hundreds of firefighters and emergency responders from League City, Pearland and throughout the Bay Area came
together on Tuesday September 11 to honor and remember longtime firefighter Greg Bozdech. A procession of over
two dozen fire, police, and EMS vehicles escorted Bozdech’s family from a private funeral to a public memorial
service held at Clear Creek Community Church where colleagues, friends, and first responders gathered to pay
tribute to the longtime public servant.
Bozdech joined the League City Volunteer Fire Department in 1996 where he served as Lieutenant, President
of the
Executive Board, and Secretary of the Executive Board among other roles and committee chairs. He was also an
employee of the Pearland Fire Marshal’s office for over 10 years and was instrumental in starting their K-9 Accelerant
Detection Program. Bozdech held many advanced certifications as a structure firefighter, fire inspector, fire
and arson investigator, fire service instructor III and fire officer II. He was also a licensed peace officer and certified
emergency and certified emergency medical technician.
Bozdech will be remembered not only for his accomplishments, but also for his big personality, his smile, and
most of all, his big heart.even better at interpreting
our tone of voice, body
language, and gestures.
And like any good human
friend, a loyal dog will look
into your eyes to gauge
your emotional state and
try to understand what
you’re thinking and feeling
(and to work out when the
next walk or treat might be
coming, of course).
While most pet owners
are clear about the
immediate joys that
come with sharing their
lives with companions,
many remain unaware
of the physical and mental
health benefits that
can also accompany the
pleasure of playing with
or snuggling up to a furry
friend. It’s only recently
that studies have begun
to scientifically explore
the benefits of the humananimal
bond. The American
Heart Association
has linked the ownership
of pets, especially dogs,
with a reduced risk for
heart disease and greater
longevity.
Studies have also found
that:
•Pet owners are less
likely to suffer from depression
than those without
pets.
•People with pets have
lower blood pressure in
stressful situations than
those without pets. One
study even found that
when people with borderline
hypertension adopted
a pet from a shelter, their
blood pressure declined
significantly within five
months.
•Playing with a dog or
cat can elevate levels of
serotonin and dopamine,
which calm and relax.
•Pet owners have lower
triglyceride and cholesterol
levels (indicators of
heart disease) than those
without pets.
•Heart attack patients
with pets survive longer
than those without.
•Pet owners over age
65 make 30 percent fewer
visits to their doctors than
those without pets.
One of the reasons for
these therapeutic effects
is that dogs fulfill the basic
human need to touch.
Even hardened criminals
in prison have shown
long-term changes in their
behavior after interacting
with a pet, many of them
experiencing mutual affection
for the first time.
Stroking, hugging, or otherwise
touching a loving
animal can rapidly calm
and soothe us when we’re
stressed or anxious. The
companionship of a pet
can also ease loneliness,
and most dogs are a great
stimulus for healthy exercise,
which can substantially
boost your mood
and ease depression.
Shelter and rescue
dogs
Whether a mixed breed
or a purebred, pets adopted
from a shelter or rescue
group make excellent
pets. For the most part,
a dog ends up in a shelter
through no fault of his
own. His owner may have
died or moved to a place
that doesn’t allow pets, or
he may have simply been
abandoned by irresponsible
owners who bought
him on a whim and later
discovered they were unable
or unwilling to care
for him properly. If any shelter or rescue dog
exhibits aggressive behavior, he is typically
euthanized rather than offered for adoption.
Rescue groups try to find suitable homes
for unwanted or abandoned dogs, many taken
from shelters where they would otherwise
have been euthanized. Volunteers usually
take care of the animals until they can find a
permanent home. This means that rescuers
are often very familiar with a dog’s personality
and can help advise you on whether the
pet would be a good match for your needs.
By adopting an animal from a shelter or rescue
organization, you’ll not only be giving a
home to a deserving pet, but you’ll also likely
be saving a pet’s life and possibly the life of
the person who benefits from your generosity.
