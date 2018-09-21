PET THERAPY FOR DEPRESSION FIREFIGHTERS AND FIRST RESPONDERS GATHER TO HONOR FELLOW FIREFIGHTER

One of the most revealing aspects of Harvey was

how many pets were lost, rescued, returned…by

first responders, caring neighbors, and a whole

slew of people who have made a career of providing

aid and comfort to OPPs (other people’s

pets). One year after Harvey, we find that we are

still surrounded by reminders of Harvey and we

are finding out, those of us who suffered bumps

and bruises from the experience, are truly fortunate.

So many of our friends and neighbors are

still living in homes without walls; looking for jobs

that pay what their pre-Harvey job did; dealing

with medical issues like mold induced lung diseases

and depression.

For example, here is a quote from the American

Public Health Authority.

“The severity of Hurricane Katrina was far

exceeded by the considerable destruction,

devastation, displacement, and death left in

its aftermath. Some residents trapped in their

homes escaped to their roofs to await rescue.

From there, they watched as the remains of their

neighbors and loved ones floated through the

flooded streets. Some families were separated

into different places of refuge. Over a million

people were displaced and nearly 2,000 died.

Thousands were left traumatized. Those who remained

were unable to access basic resources

such as schools, shelters, and emergency services.

The heavy mental toll extended to those

who evacuated as well. Indeed, Katrina’s overwhelming

burden produced many stressors.

Survivors had to cope with profound loss, disrupted

social ties, and resulting surges in violence.

Mental health services were not widely

available. Thus, years later, the psychological

scars caused by Katrina continue to linger.”

Katrina was a humdinger, that’s for sure; and

so was Harvey for a large portion of our population

too. And just now we are starting to realize

the heavy impact Harvey had on the mental

health of those who caught the worst of the

storm. So how can we help?

The APHA also has some wonderful information

on how pets have a very positive impact on

depression. Currently, the number of rescued

pets has never been greater. There is an opportunity

to reach out and offer to cover the cost of

a pet adoption for a complete stranger. Here are

a few reasons why doing so is such a great idea.

If you’ve ever owned a pet, you already know

how much fun and affection they can bring. But

did you know that pets also come with some

pretty powerful mental and physical health benefits?

Dogs and cats in particular can reduce

stress, anxiety, and depression, ease loneliness,

encourage exercise and playfulness, and

even improve your cardiovascular health. Caring

for a dog can help children grow up more secure

and active or provide valuable companionship

for older adults. Perhaps most importantly,

though, a dog or cat can add real joy and unconditional

love to your life.

How can dogs help you cope with depression,

anxiety, and stress?

More than any other animal, dogs have evolved

to become acutely attuned to humans and our

behavior and emotions. While dogs are able to

understand many of the words we use, they’re

Hundreds of firefighters and emergency responders from League City, Pearland and throughout the Bay Area came

together on Tuesday September 11 to honor and remember longtime firefighter Greg Bozdech. A procession of over

two dozen fire, police, and EMS vehicles escorted Bozdech’s family from a private funeral to a public memorial

service held at Clear Creek Community Church where colleagues, friends, and first responders gathered to pay

tribute to the longtime public servant.

Bozdech joined the League City Volunteer Fire Department in 1996 where he served as Lieutenant, President

of the

Executive Board, and Secretary of the Executive Board among other roles and committee chairs. He was also an

employee of the Pearland Fire Marshal’s office for over 10 years and was instrumental in starting their K-9 Accelerant

Detection Program. Bozdech held many advanced certifications as a structure firefighter, fire inspector, fire

and arson investigator, fire service instructor III and fire officer II. He was also a licensed peace officer and certified

emergency and certified emergency medical technician.

Bozdech will be remembered not only for his accomplishments, but also for his big personality, his smile, and

most of all, his big heart.even better at interpreting

our tone of voice, body

language, and gestures.

And like any good human

friend, a loyal dog will look

into your eyes to gauge

your emotional state and

try to understand what

you’re thinking and feeling

(and to work out when the

next walk or treat might be

coming, of course).

While most pet owners

are clear about the

immediate joys that

come with sharing their

lives with companions,

many remain unaware

of the physical and mental

health benefits that

can also accompany the

pleasure of playing with

or snuggling up to a furry

friend. It’s only recently

that studies have begun

to scientifically explore

the benefits of the humananimal

bond. The American

Heart Association

has linked the ownership

of pets, especially dogs,

with a reduced risk for

heart disease and greater

longevity.

Studies have also found

that:

•Pet owners are less

likely to suffer from depression

than those without

pets.

•People with pets have

lower blood pressure in

stressful situations than

those without pets. One

study even found that

when people with borderline

hypertension adopted

a pet from a shelter, their

blood pressure declined

significantly within five

months.

•Playing with a dog or

cat can elevate levels of

serotonin and dopamine,

which calm and relax.

•Pet owners have lower

triglyceride and cholesterol

levels (indicators of

heart disease) than those

without pets.

•Heart attack patients

with pets survive longer

than those without.

•Pet owners over age

65 make 30 percent fewer

visits to their doctors than

those without pets.

One of the reasons for

these therapeutic effects

is that dogs fulfill the basic

human need to touch.

Even hardened criminals

in prison have shown

long-term changes in their

behavior after interacting

with a pet, many of them

experiencing mutual affection

for the first time.

Stroking, hugging, or otherwise

touching a loving

animal can rapidly calm

and soothe us when we’re

stressed or anxious. The

companionship of a pet

can also ease loneliness,

and most dogs are a great

stimulus for healthy exercise,

which can substantially

boost your mood

and ease depression.

Shelter and rescue

dogs

Whether a mixed breed

or a purebred, pets adopted

from a shelter or rescue

group make excellent

pets. For the most part,

a dog ends up in a shelter

through no fault of his

own. His owner may have

died or moved to a place

that doesn’t allow pets, or

he may have simply been

abandoned by irresponsible

owners who bought

him on a whim and later

discovered they were unable

or unwilling to care

for him properly. If any shelter or rescue dog

exhibits aggressive behavior, he is typically

euthanized rather than offered for adoption.

Rescue groups try to find suitable homes

for unwanted or abandoned dogs, many taken

from shelters where they would otherwise

have been euthanized. Volunteers usually

take care of the animals until they can find a

permanent home. This means that rescuers

are often very familiar with a dog’s personality

and can help advise you on whether the

pet would be a good match for your needs.

By adopting an animal from a shelter or rescue

organization, you’ll not only be giving a

home to a deserving pet, but you’ll also likely

be saving a pet’s life and possibly the life of

the person who benefits from your generosity.