PRESTIGIOUS CHEMISTRY JOURNAL PUBLISHES RESEARCH OF GALVESTON COLLEGE PROFESSOR

GALVESTON, Texas – Dr. Laimutis Bytautas, assistant

professor of chemistry at Galveston College, had

his research in quantum chemistry published in the

October 2018 issue of Computational and Theoretical

Chemistry.

Dr. Bytautas and Dr. Jorge Dukelsky of the Instituto

de Estructura de la Materia co-authored the publication

titled “Seniority based energy renormalization

group (Ω-ERG) approach in quantum chemistry: Initial

formulation and application to potential energy

surfaces.”

The investigation combines the concept of the

seniority number Ω (defined as the total number of

singly occupied orbitals in a determinant) with the

energy renormalization group (ERG) approach to obtain

the lowest-energy electronic states on molecular

potential energy surfaces.

“In this paper we introduce a new computational

method in quantum chemistry, called Ω–ERG, for

accurately computing energies of quantum states of

molecular systems that undergo chemical reactions,”

said Dr. Bytautas. “The understanding of how these

energies vary with changing geometries of molecular

systems in terms of potential energy surfaces allows

us to predict how fast a given chemical reaction proceeds

as well as how much heat energy is released

or absorbed in the process

of the chemical reaction.

Furthermore, the

knowledge of energy differences

between quantum

states for a given

geometry of molecular

system provides important

information regarding

spectroscopic transitions

from the ground

state to excited states

when packets of electromagnetic

energy called

photons are absorbed or

emitted.”

Dr. Bytautas said, “Our

goal is to develop novel

accurate and low-computational-

cost quantum

chemical methods for

studying challenging molecular

systems.”

To view the journal

article, click on https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/

article/pii/S2210271X18304651

– Dr. Laimutis Bytautas, Assistant Professor of

Chemistry at Galveston College.