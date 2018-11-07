MMC COMPLETES EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT EXPANSION, LOOKS FORWARD TO RENOVATIONS

Nov. 1, 2018 (Houston) – Mainland Medical Center, a HCA-affiliated hospital in Texas City, today completed the $5

million expansion of its emergency department (ED). With 6,200 additional square feet and 13 new private patient

rooms, the ED’s footprint has expanded by more than half. The change is designed to increase the hospital’s capacity

to meet growing demand for emergency services and marks the department’s most significant upgrade since the

facility opened in 1952.

With the expansion comes changes to the ED layout itself, expected to improve staff’s efficiency and to reduce

length of stay. For example, the waiting room will feature a self-help kiosk and non-acute patients who have been

seen may now comfortably await discharge in a “results pending” room, separate from more emergent patients.

“Mainland Medical Center is a level IV trauma center, a primary stroke center, and a cycle V chest pain accredited

center,” said Tripp Montalbo, CEO of Mainland Medical Center. “Our emergency department is our front door, and

we’re committed to making investments which will allow us to continue to provide comprehensive, quality care, close

to our patients’ homes.”

The new section of the ED will begin operations on Nov. 12. Soon after, aesthetic upgrades, including new flooring

and paint, are expected to roll out for the original section of the ED to match the new space. The latest investments

follow $1.2 million of extensive renovations to the fourth floor medical surgical unit, including new equipment

and updated operating room and cath lab waiting rooms, earlier this year.

“These ED upgrades were a long time coming, and I’m so glad we took the time to listen to patients and staff

to make meaningful improvements,” said MarKaye Bennett, emergency department director at Mainland Medical

Center. “Even seemingly small details like where to position the monitor in a patient room were carefully considered

to improve patient safety and experience.”

The hospital has made one promotion as a result of the ED changes, and new hires are expected as census

grows.

For more information about the upgrades to Mainland Medical Center’s ED, interested parties may view the previous

press release announcing the groundbreaking at: https://mainlandmedical.com/about/newsroom/mainlandmedical-

center-hosts-emergency-room-expansion-ground-breaking

About Mainland Medical Center

Mainland Medical Center has been an integral part of Galveston Country for more than 60 years. Mainland Medical

Center offers services in emergency medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, surgery, physical therapy, radiology,

total joint replacements, hyperbaric medicine diagnostic/imaging services and wound care facilities. It is part of HCA

Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division, a comprehensive network of hospitals, outpatient surgery centers, emergency

centers, and diagnostic imaging services in greater Houston, Corpus Christi and South Texas. Comprised of 17

hospitals, nine ambulatory care centers, 10 off-campus emergency centers, and a regional transfer center, HCA

Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division is the largest provider of health care in the Houston area. For more information,

visit www.MainlandMedical.com.

Mainland Medical Center’s expanded ED features 13 private patient rooms and 6,200 additional square feet.