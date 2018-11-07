OUTRAGEOUS, FUNNY AND PHILOSOPHICAL T-SHIRTS

My favorite mail order catalog arrived a few days ago.

It’s the one with the best funny T-shirt slogans. It’s

called “Catalog Favorites,” and the shirts are hilarious

as well as original. Here are some of my favorites

from this issue. I hope you’ll find they brighten up your

day as you read them.

This one really appealed to me. It said: The Officer

Said,”You Drinking?” I said, You Buying?” We Just

Laughed And Laughed . . . I NEED BAIL MONEY.

I could just picture this happening to someone who

over-indulged.

This next one is an example of “grim humor.” It

says: If I’m Ever On Life Support, Unplug Me. Then

Plug Me Back In. See If That Works!

This next one really made me smile because of

the mental picture it created for me. It said: Telling

A Woman To Calm Down Works About As Well As

Baptizing A Cat. Now that’s a great image.

And here’s another equally entertaining thought:

I’m More Confused Than A Chameleon In A Bag Of

Skittles! (You may want to think about that one for a

couple of minutes.)

Here are a couple of shirt slogans for those of

us who struggle with mental stability. One shirt announced

proudly: Physically I’m Here. Mentally I’m In

A Galaxy Far Far Away. (Thank you, Star Wars!) The

other shirt warns everyone that: It’s A Beautiful Day.

I Think I’ll Skip My Meds And Stir Things Up A Bit!

If you, like me, are getting a bit older, have I got a

shirt for you. It says: I Can’t Believe How OLD People

My Age Are! And memory problems are often a curse

of aging, so another shirt choice is: Not To Brag, But I

Can Forget What I’m Doing While I’m Doing It!

As always, I’ve saved my favorite t-shirt for last. It

deals with a phobia of mine. Here it is: I Thought I

Saw A Spider, But It Was Just A Piece Of Yarn. It’s

DEAD Yarn Now.

Take that, phony spider!

Photo source: shirtmandude.com