KINDNESS, COMPASSION, CIVILITY, HUMILITY

“This may sound a little odd, but it was not policy positions that made George H.W. Bush an effective leader, it was poise, purpose, and the well of humility from which he drew his strength and his power.” George F. Will on the passing of George Herbert Walker Bush. At a time in our history where vulgarity, name calling, and self-aggrandizement are a staple in politics, it seems the final act of service to his country was not casting his vote in the 2018 midterms. “41” as he was lovingly referred to by his son, the 43rd President of the United States, George W Bush. His final act of service is reminding America that with great power comes great responsibility. For George Herbert Walker Bush it meant sacrificing his second term for the welfare of his country, by overseeing the reunification of Germany and the fall of communism without a single shot fired. His legacy reminds us that the civility we here so much about being missing in current discourse stems from a much deeper place where compassion for others and a willingness to look deep within oneself and consciously choose dignity, humility and an unflinching commitment to service above self, guides one’s path. Our 41st President, a man who came from privilege, always chose to make his own way. Not that he didn’t benefit from that privilege, he did. He was taught by his mother not to brag, to treat everyone equally and respectfully, and maintain both humility and curiosity in all things.